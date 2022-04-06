How to file the 2021 Income Tax return in a few steps from your mobile

Access to the 2021 Income draft is now available, and from now on we can request and present the income statement through the Tax Agency website. From Genbeta we have already told you how to do it in steps, and this time we wanted to focus on how to fill out the document from our mobile phone.

The Tax Agency app is available for both iOS and Android. Here we will tell you how to file the income tax return through this application.

How to download the application and log in to the AEAT app





The first thing we will have to do is go to the app store on our mobile device and download the Tax Agency app. You can do it through this link for Android and this other for the iOS App Store. The app is compatible with models with Android 6.0 onwards and from an iPad Air and iPhone 5S onwards for Apple devices.





Once the application is downloaded and opened, we must access where it says ‘Rent 2021’. Here it will ask us for our access credentials, that is, both DNI and expiration date. If we also have the [email protected] PIN app, we can keep the session started in the AEAT app and we will only have to verify our login with the three-character [email protected] PIN code. This app will be of great help to us for other government procedures, and through this link we will show you how to use it.

How to file the 2021 Income Tax return from your mobile

After having logged in, they will allow us to access all the 2021 Income procedures. To access the draft, we will only have to go to the option of ‘Processing of draft/declaration’ and start the process. Here we are told that, to continue with the draft, we will have to access the Tax Agency’s website. For this we press ‘Continue on WEB Rent’ and the app will redirect us to the AEAT website. The good thing is that, having logged in to the app, we won’t have to do it again on the web.





Once here, we press below where it says ‘Draft/statement (Renta WEB)’ and we can start this process. In this menu we are also offered other options such as consulting disk data or seeing declarations from previous exercises.

Going into processing, we will see if we get to return or pay the IBAN (which we can modify), and we can mark the contributions to the Catholic Church and social purposes. What’s more, we can see a PDF preview of our draftwe will be able to modify the declaration on the web, in the second button, and we will be able to present the declaration from the third button that we see below.

By clicking on “File declaration”, the application will ask us for confirmation, as it is such an important step and there is no turning back. Upon submission, we will be given a verification code (CSV).