How to find out as quickly as possible about the DGT fines by SMS and mail and save a few euros

It is possible that on some occasions you have had the situation of passing in front of a radar and not knowing the exact speed at which you were going or the maximum speed of the road. This causes a state of stress to begin to be generated until a letter can arrive at the address with a possible fine. To avoid this wait, and possible loss of notification because you are not at home or because the address is not correct in the DGT database, there are electronic means to receive this notification. Among these, the use of the miDGT application or the DEV system stands out.

The General Directorate of Traffic has an electronic mailbox called Electronic Road Address (DEV) in which any driver can register to receive communication and notifications electronically. These have the same legal validity as if they are received on paper, but with the peace of mind that they will reach you immediately and without possible losses in their shipment. In addition to being centralized in this system, there will also be a notice to your email or your mobile with an SMS to be able to be informed at all times if you have a fine or any other notification from the DGT.

This is a system that tries at all times to make the sanction reach you as soon as possible. In this way, when making the payment of the fine in the DGT, it will be possible to have a discount of up to 50% for making an advance payment. This makes you save a lot of money simply by being registered in this database.

DEV registration process

The first thing to keep in mind in these cases is that it will be necessary to access with a Digital Certificate. In this way, it is guaranteed that the notification mailbox can only be accessed by you, since it must be taken into account that we are talking about the receipt of confidential and legally significant information.

Once you take this into account, you will have to access the Electronic Headquarters of the DGT. At the top you will be able to find a series of tabs. In this case you should be on Other procedures and in the drop-down click on Vial Electronic Address – DEV- Electronic Notification.





In the window that opens, a large amount of information about the process to be started is displayed. They are resolved in the lower part several questions you may have about its operation, to whom it is dedicated and also the requirements. It is important to note that in addition to notification from the DGT, they will also be received from other public bodies such as town halls.

Once you have read all the information, you must scroll back to the top of the screen. Then you must click on High, modification and low in DEV. At the moment in the new window that will open, a box will appear so that you can activate the digital certificate that you have installed in the browser or read the electronic DNI connected to your computer.





In the window that will load, a fairly simple form will appear. In this, both your name and the DNI will be specified using the certificate that you have entered. It is important that you fill in the field correctly. Email y Mobile phone, since it will be here where notifications are received that you have a new communication pending in the digital mailbox. Next, you will have to click on the box below to accept the conditions set out above.





In the next step, you will be able to select the categories and procedures that you want to receive through this system. In this case, you must select both the Communications from other services y sanctions. As an extra you can also select the subsidies that are organized for the victims of traffic accidents by the DGT. Once finished, you must click on To accept in the lower right corner. When pressed, a confirmation message will be displayed that the process has been successful.





Automatically, both on your mobile phone and in your email you will receive two messages. It is important that this happens, since it will indicate that the service has been activated correctly and that in the future, if there is any notification, you will end up receiving it.

Access to the notification system

Once you have registered with this system, you can consult all the notifications that exist in your name through the DEV website. In this case, you will only have to select Access to notifications. Logically, at the moment you will also be required to verify your identity through the digital certificate that you have installed, as in the previous case.





When you are already identified, a database will appear with all the notifications that you have pending. In the case of being a fine, you must know that there will be all the details to be able to download in a document endorsed by the VSF system. This will be important to be able to have the data in order to appeal the fine before the DGT and also to make payment at any ATM with the barcode that is integrated. Likewise, it must be taken into account that these communications are only stored here for only 180 days.





It is really important in this case to receive this type of notification, since paying the fines beforehand at the DGT means that there is a 50% discount in most cases. In this way, such significant savings will mean that an infraction that you may have does not ultimately become a problem that is further aggravated by the delay in delivering a notification.