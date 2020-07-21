How to Find the Best Small Business Accounting Services Near Me: A Guide

Looking to outsource your businesses’ accounting needs? Check out this guide on how to find the best small business accounting services near me.

Did you know 82 percent of business failures are a result of financial problems?

Whether it’s due to poor cash flow, inability to secure adequate funding, or mismanagement of the available funds, it is clear most small business owners are struggling to get a grip on their finances.

Here’s the thing, though. In most cases, financial problems are easy to avoid or solve. You just need to let a professional manage your business’s finances.

If you know this, you’re probably asking “how do I find the best small business accounting services near me?”

Well, we’ve got your back. Continue reading to learn what it takes to find an accounting service that suits the needs of your business.

Start by Getting Recommendations

As a small business owner, you don’t live in a bubble. You certainly know other business owners in your niche or industry.

It doesn’t hurt to ask them whether they’re using an accounting service. If yes, ask them about the quality of service they’re getting and whether they’d refer you to them.

If a particular company is getting the best accounting service from a certain local provider, there’s no reason you shouldn’t also get a similar service.

What if you’re unable to get any recommendations from the people in your circles?

Take Your Search Online

Search engines, like Google, are a good resource for finding the top-rated small business accounting services in your area.

Just search “best small business accounting service near me” or “best small business accounting service in Location X” where Location X is the name of your city or town or neighborhood.

Make a list of about 3-5 providers.

Ask the Right Questions

You aren’t going to make a blind pick from your list of the service providers you’d potentially work with. Asking the right questions is what will enable you to zero in on the best provider.

Here are some of the questions you should ask:

What kind of accounting services do you offer?

What are the qualifications of your staff?

Is it better to outsource or hire an in-house accountant?

Is your firm properly licensed and insured?

How many clients do you have?

How long have you been in business?

Have you been sued for professional negligence? If yes, what was the outcome?

Do you offer any custom accounting solutions?

These questions should help you establish whether an accounting service is well-placed to help your business.

For instance, when you ask about the range of accounting services offered, you want to know whether the company can solve some of your challenges. If you need help with financing, you want to hear that the provider can help you explore various financing options, such as accounts receivable financing.

When you ask whether it has CPAs on staff, you will know whether the company can help take your company public.

Finding Small Business Accounting Services Near Me Made Easy

If you were asking, “how do I find the best small business accounting services near me?” you now know where to start. With our advice and some research, you can find an accounting firm that will help your business grow.

Keep reading our blog for more tips and insights.