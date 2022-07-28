How to fix problems or failures when installing updates in Windows 11

Windows 11 is constantly being updated, either by the security patches that Microsoft releases from time to time or with the big updates that add significant new features. And although in most cases any user will be able to install them correctly and without problems, this is not always the case. sometimes it can end generating some complex error when downloading updates or install them.

Although, even if you have some kind of problem in this regard, there are some solutions that you are going to be able to use that go through the most basic, but can also reach a really complex level.

The most basic, but effective solutions

Naturally, they should always start with the simplest steps. And although on many occasions they may seem really silly to us, on many occasions they are the ones that will end up solving the problem relatively quickly. We list them below.

Restart your computer

The fact of turn off and turn on the computer, as with other devices, it can be the simplest thing that can be found, but on many occasions we forget. Simply having a process running in a loop can end up causing the computer to be unable to update itself or perform database lookups. That is why the first thing you are going to have to do to solve it is to make a reset following the next steps:

Open Start.

Press on the power button.

Click on Restart.





Uninstall any non-Microsoft antivirus software

Firewalls external to Microsoft in the vast majority of cases can be too strict with the downloads that are going to be made. This is the case of external antivirus, it is where the great problem arises, and that is why it is always recommended to uninstall anything external to Microsoft to avoid problems. This is achieved by following these steps:

Go to Control Panel.

Go to Programs.

Click on Programs and characteristics .

Select the antivirus program and continue on uninstall. Select Yes to confirm.





This is an operation that can also be practiced in order to remove any software that is outdated. This is because they can end up interfering with all the updates or downloads that you want to perform on the operating system.

Check the network status

Updates must first be downloaded from servers on the Internet, and that is why you must have the best internet connection possible. In order to detect if there is a problem that you are not detecting, you simply have to follow the following steps:

Open Start.

Search for Command Prompt.

write the command ping google.com and press Enter.

Confirm that no packets are being lost.





In the event that there is some percentage of loss in the command prompt, you will have to perform network check with provider and also in the existing connections between the computer and the router. Likewise, you will be able to restore the networks by following these steps:

Go to Settings.

Click on Network and Internet.

Go into Advanced network settings.

Tap Network reset and click Reset now.





By doing this process and restarting the computer, you will be able to test again if it is allowed to download and install the update in question later.

pause updates

In the event that the problem is present in the process of downloading the updates, the simplest thing may be pause and resume downloads in Windows Update. In this way you will force it to connect again with Microsoft servers in the event that it has been left in a loop in some process. You simply have to follow the following steps:

Go to Settings.

Click on Windows Update.

In the “More options” section, tap “Pause for 1 week.

Restart the computer.

Open Settings again, and tap Windows Update.

Click Resume Updates.





Free up disk space

Another important point to consider is the space on the main unit of the computer. This especially can be a problem in those laptops that have a small unit, and even on tablets where Windows is installed. In this situation, it is possible free up space by deleting files such as temporary ones so that the system can be installed smoothly.

To do this, you will have to follow these steps in Windows 11:

Open settings.

Click on System.

Click on the right side on Storage.

Click on Temporary Files.

Check all items to remove.

Click Delete files.





Perform a clean install

In the event that nothing has solved you, you should move on to more advanced functions. To do this, you can perform a clean installation of Windows 11 with this latest update that you want to install. To do this, the following steps must be followed:

Access Microsoft Support.

Click on the section Download Windows 11 Disc Image (ISO) and select Windows 11.

Click Download and select the language.

Click Confirm.

Click Download to start storing the ISO file on your computer.





Mount the ISO file by double clicking on it.

Select the newly mounted drive on the left side of File Explorer.

Click on the Setup.exe file to begin the installation.

After accepting the terms, click on Change what to keep .

Select the option Anything .

Click Next and Install.

Repair installation files

One of the big problems that can arise when installing is that some type of file has been damaged on the main storage unit. That is why it must be solved through different maintenance tools. To do this, the following steps must be followed:

Access Symbol of the system as administrator.

run the command dism /Online /Cleanup-image /Restorehealth and press Enter.

run the command sfc /scannow and press Enter.





Most common errors that can occur

Keep in mind that in addition to what was mentioned above, different errors can occur when updating, which are signaled with codes. Each of them has a specific meaning and also a solution. We summarize them below.