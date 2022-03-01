How to force Word to automatically save documents to your hard drive and not OneDrive

If you use any modern version of Microsoft Office, you’ve probably noticed its deep integration with OneDrive, and the fact that when you edit a document in Word it is automatically saved in the cloud every time you write a character.

The problem with this is that if you’re not a OneDrive user, you either run out of space, or just you prefer your documents to always be saved locally on your drive, you need to make some changes to the application settings.

Avoid losing Word documents even without cloud sync





Unfortunately automatic saving of Word documents only works with OneDriveand yet the Office program has another feature that can help you almost as well, and without the need for the Microsoft cloud.

The first thing is to open a Word document, click on Archive and then select Options in the left panel. This will open a pop-up window with Word Options. In the sidebar of that window, click “Keep“.



Word’s default save options look like this

By default, the default location of your files will always be the OneDrive folder, to change this you need to do two things: Check the “Save to PC by default and click on examine to choose the folder where you want your documents to be saved by default.

The other thing you need to do, ideally, is change the time of the auto-recovery. This is basically the function that Word has to backup your documents in memory and recover them in case of any failure without losing your work.



This is how your Word save settings should look

By default, the time is set to 10 minutes, which is honestly too much wasted time of things that could have been written. Lower that number to 1 and so the Word AutoRecover information will automatically save for you every minute. It’s not as great as instant cloud save, but it’s a lot better than 10 minutes or nothing.

Microsoft Word is probably the most widely used and well-known text editor in the world, and yet many use it every day without knowing some of its most useful features. There is always a good Word trick at hand to increase our productivity. This is one of them.