How to get a free trial of Disney+ in the UK

From The Mandalorian to Marvel’s Infinity saga and The Girl and the Tramp, new ad-free streaming service Disney+ boasts a lot of titles for TV buffs and movie followers alike. Nonetheless, subscribing to the platform will price you: £5.99 monthly or £59.99 a 12 months in the UK, to be exact.

When the service launches on 24th March 2020, is there a cost-free means of testing whether or not Disney+ is for you or not?

Easy reply: sure. Right here’s the whole lot you want to know…

How do I get a free trial of Disney+?

Disney+ provides all new subscribers a seven-day free trial once they first subscribe.

And signing up couldn’t be simpler. You are able to do it via your internet browser (through the fundamental Disney+ web site), or via your smartphone, pill, Sensible TV, Amazon Fireplace TV, Apple TV, Ps 4, Xbox 360, or different appropriate gadgets.

Clients of telephone community O2 may also take pleasure in a six-month (!) free trial – both change to O2 or improve your contract to be eligible for the deal. For those who’re not prepared for an improve, nevertheless, you may add Disney+ to your present O2 plan for £5.99 a month and the community will take £2 a month off your invoice. You’ll be able to see extra particulars right here.

How many free trials can I get?

Only one, we’re afraid.

That’s as a result of you may’t simply use a totally different e-mail handle to open up one other Disney+ account. You additionally want to present some type of fee once you enroll (comparable to a debit card). However don’t fear: you received’t be billed till after the free trial is over (you received’t be billed in any respect should you cancel your subscription earlier than the finish of the free trial).

What’s included in the Disney+ free trial?

Briefly: the whole lot.

Disney+ provides subscribers a wide variety of movies and TV reveals, from basic Disney content material like Snow White, to Pixar motion pictures (assume Toy Story) and Marvel collection comparable to Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There’s additionally Star Wars movies and reveals together with The Mandalorian, plus Nationwide Geographic titles together with The World In accordance to Jeff Goldblum.

Disney+ launches in the UK on 24th March 2020