If you have already taken a look at The Last of Us Part 1 trophies, you will know that you have to get all comics to get platinum. There is a good handful scattered throughout the different chapters of the game, and we are going to help you find them all.

Below you will find a list with all locations. Note that you will start to find them from Chapter 4So don’t worry until then.

How to get all the comics of The Last of Us Part 1

Chapter 4

The first comic of all is in Pittsburgh, inside the bus you see in the image below.





Once you have it, you will have to advance to the hotel lobby. Cross the hole on the 2nd floor around it and take the comic from the table in the corner.





For the third, you will have to get to the part of the apartments. In one of the houses, you will find the third comic on the writing table.





Chapter 5

Go to the abandoned ship and open the control cabin. Above the control panel you will find the fourth comic.





When you are in the suburbs proper, enter the house you see in the image below. Go up to the first floor and enter the room next to the stairs that go up to the second floor. You will find the comic on the desk.





Chapter 6

As soon as the chapter starts (before going under the bridge) go to the overturned car You will find the comic next to a corpse.





The next one has no loss: at the ranch, go upstairs and enter the room on the left (the first of all) and take the comic by the window.





Chapter 7

In the university chapter there is only one comic to get. It is found in the abandoned car you see in the image below, it can be seen with the naked eye.





Chapter 8

When you’re following the trail of the wounded deer, you’ll find a wrecked shack. Enter it and go through the first door on the left: the comic will be inside the drawer.





The next one is after pass the pipe you see in the picture. As soon as you leave it, turn around and go up the stairs to reach a hostel. The comic will be on the bench with the clothes.





Chapter 9

The next collectible is found after seeing the sequence of the giraffes. Enter the room you see in the image and access the men’s bathroom. You will find the comic lying on the ground.





After throwing a ladder at Ellie, climb on the tubes on the right What do you see in the image below? At the end of them you will find the penultimate comic of the game.





Epilogue

After going through the fence with Joel and Ellie, go right until you find the abandoned van what do you see below The comic is in the pilot’s seat.