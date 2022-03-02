how to get Alolan Sandshrew and Sandlash on March Community Day

Niantic has confirmed the Community Day March 2022 with Sandshrew y Sandshrew de Alola as protagonists taking advantage of the recent announcement of the Alola Season, therefore, in the following guide we leave you all the details of the event and how to get these specimens. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO Guide: March Community Day 2022

This month the event has been scheduled for the day March 13 being able to get Sandshrew and Sandshrew from Alola with their forms variocolor included. If during the duration of this, we evolve both copies we can get Sandlash to obtain Shadow Slash and Shadow Claw respectively.





To get these Pokémon, we will only have to go out into the street and we will find a large number of wild specimens. Therefore, it is advisable to carry a good supply of Poké Balls.

On the other hand, we will find special investigation that will allow us to get better specimens and rewards in exchange for approximately 1 euro. During the event we will also find that the distance to open Eggs is reduced, Incense and Lure Modules last much longer and if we take a snapshot we can get a surprise.





Finally, in the Store we can get a pack special for 1,280 Pokécoins, as well as 30 free Ultra Balls and unique stickers will be included.