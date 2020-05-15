How To Get Away With Murder Series Finale Revealed If Annalise Is Useless, And Wow

Her funeral gave us photographs of a number of aged-up characters, together with Eve, Laurel, Connor, Oliver and Christopher. And, as a result of I do know you are questioning, sure, the person we noticed within the promo who seemed like Wes was actually Laurel and Wes’ son, Christopher Castillo. Why would he be at Annalise’s funeral? Effectively, as a result of she was his mentor and he grew to become a regulation professor at Middleton Regulation College, similar to her, and is now educating her outdated “How to Get Away with Murder” class, however, hopefully, with rather a lot much less actual life homicide. I imply, let’s hope the younger man discovered some classes from how Annalise lived her life, proper?