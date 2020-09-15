How to get cheap electricity for 24 hours, Energy Minister explained the way

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said that 24-hour cheap electricity will be provided if line-down below 15 percent. Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma was reviewing high-line city and rural sub-centers through video conferencing. During this, he said that 24 hours will be provided without any reduction in electricity if linealos below 15 percent. He instructed to bring the sub-stations of high -loss from red category to green category and ensure cheap power supply. He also said that if negligence is found in this work, accountability should be fixed. Also Read – UP’s Netaji, who became a fan of Kangana Ranaut, said – He is a true patriot, Mumbai is not a property of anyone …

The Energy Minister reviewed Rohania and Indira Nagar of Rae Bareli, Miranpur Katra and Kakra of Shahjahanpur, Bhangaha and Ikauna of Shravasti, Machirehata and Old Sitapur of Sitapur, Alipur and Camputh of Sultanpur, Kalukheda and PD Nagar Highloss Sub Centers of Unnao. He said that the officers should ensure that all consumers get the right bills and bills on time. Also, bring down the line loss of all the symbol sub-centers below 15 percent. Making it easy to meet the resolution of affordable, adequate and uninterrupted power supply.

Sharma said that it is very important to stop electricity theft and submit bills on time. Therefore, this resolution can be fulfilled only with public support. For this, motivate the common people by taking help of local public representatives. He directed that honest consumer is our biggest strength. They got the right bills and bills on time. Take the complaints of excess bills seriously, resolve them and satisfy the consumer. If the consumer has received the wrong bill, then file an FIR against the billing agency of the concerned area.