The event Umbrian Jungle is about to reach Pokémon GO allowing us to get Cottonee, Fomantis and Tapu Lele for the first time in the game, therefore, in the following guide we will tell you all the details about it as well as how to get these three copies. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO: how to get Cottonee, Tapu Lele and Fomantis with the Shadow Jungle event

The event Umbrian Jungle It will be available from March 22 to 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (local time). During this period, we will be able to get the aforementioned pokémon and, with a bit of luck, some in their original form. variocolor. On the other hand, during March 26 and 27, Cottonee will appear more frequently in the parks in the wild. This event is designed to meet in green areas, so we recommend going to parks to complete it.

we can get to Formantis through the event’s wild encounters and investigation tasks, as well as Cottonee. However, in order to access Tapu Lele we will have to participate in 5-star Raids during the indicated dates. To do this, it is advisable to go to areas where people gather, since these Raids require the participation of several players to complete them. In addition, we can receive the version variocolor as well.