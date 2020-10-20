How to get Disney Plus on Apple TV

Streaming service Disney Plus has been a mammoth hit since its UK launch again in March, bringing the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar to your front room.

It’s been an action-packed first yr for the brand new platform, kicking off in model with The Mandalorian, which is able to drop its season two premiere on the finish of October.

We’ve additionally seen quite a few high-profile movies make their means to the service, reminiscent of Pixar’s fantasy journey Onward, Beyonce’s visible album Black Is King and even the live-action Mulan remake (for a further charge).

The service is accessible through quite a few completely different units, together with some Apple TVs, though your choices will differ relying on which era you at the moment personal.

Right here’s what Apple TV fashions are suitable – and the way to obtain the long-awaited app.

Can I get Disney Plus on Apple TV?

Sure, Disney Plus is obtainable as an app on Apple TV from launch, which means you possibly can watch it alongside different streaming companies reminiscent of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Now TV.

The app will also be related to the official Apple TV app, which suggests Disney content material shall be built-in into choices out of your different streaming subscriptions very like Sky Q. In case you have Virgin Media although, unhealthy information, you possibly can’t combine Disney Plus along with your present arrange – the identical for BT.

The app is just obtainable on newer Apple TV fashions – both an Apple TV HD fourth era or later, or an Apple TV 4K.

What if my Apple TV is just too outdated?

In case you have a separate system that helps AirPlay – reminiscent of an iPhone or iPad – then you possibly can stream Disney Plus to a third-generation Apple TV by this technique.

You may nonetheless stream Disney Plus to your TV on different units such because the Amazon Fireplace TV Stick and the PS4 – for a full record of units that help the streaming service try our information to Disney Plus suitable units.

How a lot is Disney Plus on Apple TV?

You’ll nonetheless want a subscription to Disney Plus so as to use the app on your Apple TV, which is obtainable for the same old worth of £59.99 for an annual subscription or £5.99 a month.

How to obtain Disney Plus on Apple TV

Begin up your fourth era or later Apple TV and navigate to the App Retailer. Within the search field, sort in Disney. Choose the Disney Plus app and click on ‘Get’.

As soon as downloaded, it is possible for you to to choose the app on the house display screen to log in or join to begin having fun with Disney Plus content material on your Apple TV.

Disney Plus has 500 movies and greater than 350 collection from throughout the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nationwide Geographic.

Enroll to Disney+ for £5.99 a month or save 15% with the annual plan for £59.99 (financial savings based mostly on 12 mo. of month-to-month subscription). T&Cs apply.