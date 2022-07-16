How to get free professional design and development tools like Canva, JetBrains, and more through GitHub Student

Accessing the necessary applications to learn while studying in some branch of computing can be expensive. If we do it through the university route, many of them are usually paid by the institution itself (yes, at the cost of our tuition, which is not usually cheap). And in case we want to learn on our own, most of the resources that are used in real situations are usually expensive. That is why for some time, GitHub has been able to give us a cable to learn without money being a problem.

With the GitHub Student Program, users can access a wide range of development tools for free. For it, just sign up for one of the packs they offer and start learning with high-level tools.

A catalog of professional tools available to every student

The platform gives us access to 84 tools and applications to develop our learning completely free of charge. All this from the GitHub Student initiative, where it is possible to access software development tools of all kinds.





Among the applications that GitHub offers with its initiative, we find tools such as Canva, Azure, JetBrains, Visual Studio Code, Arduino, DigitalOcean, GitHub Pages, MongoDB, StreamYard, and many more.

Most of the tools offer premium plans for six months, one year, two years, or until you finish your studies totally free. However, there are a number of requirements that we must meet. First, be over 13 years old, have a GitHub account, prove that we are enrolled in an authorized study center, and have a verified student email.

To access the tools, just visit this link, and sign up for GitHub Student to choose one of the two packs they offer. The first, ‘Virtual Event Kit’, offers a series of tools focused on carrying out projects for the development of virtual events and design to generate engagement, while with ‘Intro to Web Dev’ we will obtain the necessary material for web development, such as creation of pages and a starting point to learn the basics of web developmentregardless of our current level.

In addition to the tools included in each pack, we will have access, as we have mentioned before, to a good number of development tools that would otherwise be difficult for a student to afford.

The benefits can be for both students and teachers. Students, in addition to the application pack, get free access to GitHub Pro until they finish their studies, while professors can access free courses and non-profit research through the GitHub Team.