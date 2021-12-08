how to get Gjallarhorn, ornaments and more

2021 has its days numbered, but Bungie takes advantage of these last weeks of the calendar to celebrate its 30th anniversary. In addition to a line of themed items for its store, the Washington studio has also kicked off a new DLC for Destiny 2.

Simply called “30th anniversary pack” the downloadable content is as straightforward as it sounds: it includes material dedicated to old glories, both from the original Destiny and from other games from Bungie — that is, Halo, Marathon, or Myth; as great highlights. That means that we will see the history and impact of these titles reflected in different ways.

As we already knew, among these novelties is a new dungeon for three players, called Claws of Greed; as well as a offensive event, the Challenges of Eternity; a new social space called the Treasures of Xûr and countless pieces of special equipment.

Some of D1’s most beloved weapons are back, like the Assassin 64 shotgun or the Eyasluna hand cannon; although it almost seems safe to say that all of that pales before the rare rocket launcher Gjallarhorn. There are also new gestures, special ornaments and more. Let’s do a little detailed review of each new content.

30th anniversary event in Destiny 2

With the weekly reset of Destiny 2 for December 7, you will notice that there is an update of about 3 GB on Steam that includes version 3.4.0. As the patch notes reveal, it has numerous community-long-awaited tweaks and functionalities, such as the systematic takedown of the Shatterdive.

Apart from this:

Return the Iron Banner , a monthly PvP event.

, a monthly PvP event. The Moments of Triumph 2021 (or MMXXI) with its seal and rewards.

Once in-game, Xûr (envoy of the Nine, Destiny’s omniscient entities) will welcome us to a round of Challenges of Eternity, the new six-player PvE activity where the sandbox becomes a bit more chaotic and flexible as you a star horse that the community has nicknamed Juan makes us fight waves of random enemies.

Challenges of Eternity gameplay

Afterwards, a new landing point before us: Xûr’s Chamber of Treasures is where we go to claim rewards. In parallel, there are also many things to do related to the 30th anniversary event. It is clear from the beginning how to access a good part of these improvements, according to the table below.

content comment street fashion ornament (dlc) Talk to Xûr after completing the intro. claws of greed (dlc) Complete the associated mission (via Xûr). gjallarhorn + catalizador (dlc) Dungeon reward + associated quest. diseño gjnkr de gjallarhorn (ev) Acquired via Eververse (700 Silver). armor ornament “thorn” (dlc) Reward from the dungeon. D1 weapons (dlc) Assassin 64, Mile Gaze, Eyasluna, Hero of Eras challenges of eternity (f2p) New offensive event. predecessor + catalyst (f2p) Halo’s Magnum (via Xûr + world drop). fighter bxr-55 (f2p) A pulse rifle inspired by the BR from Halo. marathon ornaments (dlc) ??? ornament “flaming tiger” (dlc) Via Xûr, completing triumphs.

Bungie turns 30: a review of its history

You may know it as the studio that created Halo and Destiny, but in reality Bungie’s trajectory spans much longer. The firm had humble origins, almost like a university project: in 1991, founder Alex Seropian joined forces with programmer Jason Jones – who to this day continues to be a key piece in the leadership of the team – to publish Operation: Desert Storm. A Macintosh game that barely sold 2,500 copies.

To Bungie we owe the minimap of modern games

It has rained a lot since then, but it could be said that that game laid a series of foundations that led Bungie to stardom: one of them is the military fanfare which eventually morphed into the Halo UNSC, which in turn was also the reason why the killer-app from Xbox began its adventures as a strategy game (hence Halo Wars is so faithful to the origins of the study).





However, it seems safe to say that Marathon was the turning point that shaped everything that Bungie is today. With its pluses and minuses, the game laid the foundation for an exquisite sci-fi universe where the AIs that later became Cortana or 343 Guilty Spark guided the player’s footsteps through a galactic-scale conflict. Mystery, darkness and adventure. Three pillars to mold everything that came after.

It goes without saying that both Halo and Destiny go beyond what we would consider simple video games: they are, rather, cultural phenomena whose impact on the world is as impressive or more impressive than the sales and activity figures they generate. Now in a state of total independence Compared to Microsoft and Activision, Bungie is significantly expanding the size of its facilities for a very important reason.

In addition to Destiny 2, an incubation team is working on defining new IP, the first of which will arrive (presumably) before 2024. The job posting website has been simmering over the past few months, as Bungie has tried to define itself as a inclusive and respectful team with the worker. We will see what the fruits of this promising exercise are like.



The release of Halo 2 was groundbreaking – way ahead of Cyberpunk 2077.

In the meantime, we’ll look forward to the next D2 expansions: The Witch Queen (February 22, 2022), Lightfall (2023), and The Final Shape (2024). We will have a new trailer of the first this week, during the gala of the premios The Game Awards presented by Geoff Keighley.