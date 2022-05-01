Pokémon GO has undergone a new update that allows you to enjoy the mega evolutionsfor this reason, Niantic wanted to celebrate it with new tasks and events that allow us to explore them, being able to get Mega-Kangaskhan for the first time, so don’t miss the details in the next guide.

Pokémon GO: how to get Mega-Kangaskhan and all the details about mega evolutions

To celebrate this event, all Trainers level 5 and above will be able to access a new special research story with its corresponding tasks. We can choose Venusaur, Charizard o Blastoise to test its mega evolution for the first time.

On the other hand, from April 29, 2022 at 10:00, until Sunday, May 1, 2022, we will be able to face Mega-Kangaskhan in raids.

pokémon mega-kangaskhan



wild encounter

The Pokémon that can mega evolve will appear more frequently in the wild, being the following specimens:

As a reward, doing the event-themed Field Research tasks will earn you a random Mega Energy reward for any of the Pokémon that can Mega Evolve.