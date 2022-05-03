Las mega evolutions have arrived at Pokémon GO and Niantic does not stop holding events in which to get some of them like Mega-Kangaskhan, however, now it is the turn of Mega-Latios y Mega-Latios thanks to Pokémon Air Adventures, therefore, in the following guide we will tell you all the details about how to get these specimens and what the event consists of. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO: how to get Mega-Latios and Mega-Latias with the Pokémon Air Adventures event

From the day May 3 to Sunday 8Mega-Latias, and Mega-Latios will appear in Mega Raids for the first time.

pokémon special attack for capturing them mega-latria

Fog Ball:

120 power in Trainer Battles

105 power in Gyms and Raids mega-latios

Radiance:

120 power in Trainer Battles

100 power in Gyms and Raids

wild encounters

These are the Pokémon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

temporary research

On the other hand, the temporary research of Pikachu and Flying-type Pokémon can be enjoyed throughout the duration of the event. If we complete it, we will get 50 points of Mega Energy from Latias, 50 points of Mega Energy from Latios, 3000 XP and an encounter with a Flying Pikachu.

3 star raids

In the mega raids we already know that we will find Mega-Latias and Mega-Latios, however, in those of 3 star we will find the following specimens:

Eggs

The following specimens will spawn from 7 kilometer Eggs:

Keep in mind that to hatch Eggs you will need half the distance when putting them in an incubator.

Research Task Encounters

By completing the field research tasks, we can get the following Pokémon:

Finally, we will be able to get exclusive Event Stickers from the store. However, if we participate live on May 7 and 8, we will get more by spinning Poképaradas and opening gifts.