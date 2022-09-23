How to get organized and take advantage of a single screen if you don’t have a second monitor

Having more than one monitor on your computer is usually very helpful, especially if you spend long hours working on it, or if you like to have a video or a series in the background while you work or play something. It’s tremendously useful, and the day I expanded my workspace with a second monitor, everything changed.

However, not everyone has access to a second monitor, either because of cost, or because they simply don’t have enough desk space. In my particular case, when I have to work or perform any task from the laptop, I notice that I am missing something; more space. Luckily, although it is not a substitute for having two monitors, there are ways to less miss a second monitor if we organize ourselves well with the windows and tabs open on our system.

Arrangement of windows on screen

Having a second monitor allows us to drag any window to that second space and have it in the background or as a reference while we perform any task on the monitor that we have right in front of us. Here I do not reveal anything to anyone, since more and more people are switching to this configuration. It is also a way of satisfying our desire to consume more content, something typical of this digital age. However, if you don’t have a second monitor, there are ways to satisfy that appetite by being efficient with the space we have on our single monitor.





Today’s operating systems are increasingly versatile in this regard, with more and better ways to take advantage of open windows and tabs. On Windows 11, getting organized with windows on a single monitor is easier than ever, taking advantage of the space patterns that are recorded by group of open applications. We can divide our screen into two or more parts and have an Excel sheet on one side while we write on another, our favorite communication application in a corner, or even a YouTube video in a corner while we do something else.

In macOS and in the different Linux distributions it is more of the same, existing ways to organize ourselves well with space. Logically having a larger screen, or higher resolution is something that helps.

‘Always on top’ function

One of the problems with having multiple windows open and distributed throughout the panel is wanting to keep one of them always visible. For that we can help ourselves with extensions or applications that can always leave the window visible that we choose.





In Windows 10 and 11 there are PowerToys, an all-in-one that we have talked about on previous occasions, and which also has an ‘Always-on-top’ tool for pin a window to our panel. If you use macOS, you can always use Afloat, a tool that does exactly the same thing and that we can download from its GitHub page. As for Linux, the option comes native to the system if we right-click on the window we want to keep visible and select ‘Always on top’ or ‘Always on top’. We can also enable the option with the shortcut CTRL + space bar and then press the T key.

Modos picture-in-picture

Having a video always visible on a portion of the screen can also be a solution to our problems. If what you want is to have a video, movie or series in the background, you can always make use of your browser’s picture-in-picture mode. Firefox has the option enabled by default, you simply have to click on the floating icon of the video you are watching to enable an independent window of the video and be able to drag or resize it according to your preferences.





Microsoft Edge also has this feature natively, which we can find at Settings > Cookies and site permissions > Picture-in-Picture Control. The option works exactly the same as in Firefox. However, if you’re using Chrome, you’ll need to download a separate extension. Google has its own plugin to activate the picture-in-picture and that you can download at this link.

With these tips, being more productive, or even much less, will be possible with just one screen. Of course, although they are very useful, they still do not replace the experience that a second monitor gives us.