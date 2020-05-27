How to get subtitles on Amazon Prime

Subtitles are a significant a part of the TV viewing expertise for people who want them, however discovering out how to swap them on within the first place isn’t all the time simple.

We’ve put collectively a information on how one can swap on subtitles while watching Amazon Prime Video content material so you possibly can get pleasure from Marvellous Mrs. Maisel or Little Fires In every single place with out lacking any dialogue.

How to flip on subtitles on for Amazon Prime Video

1. Once you select an episode of a sequence to watch, as soon as it begins enjoying, click on on the speech bubble image within the prime proper nook of the display.

2. Underneath the subtitles heading, you possibly can click on on English CC (or every other language subtitles which can be out there which it’s your decision to use). If you’d like to change the font dimension or color of the subtitles, click on on Subtitles Settings.

3. Click on again onto the display after you have completed selecting your subtitle settings and textual content ought to begin showing when you play no matter you might be watching.

How to customise your Amazon Prime subtitles

If you’d like to customise how the subtitles seem on your display, by modifying boldness, background color and opacity as an illustration, right here’s how:

1. Go to the Amazon Prime Video homepage and click on on Menu (beneath your basket).

2. Then click on on Settings.

3. From there, click on on the Subtitles subheading.

4. You’ll then have the opportunity to set the preset settings in your Amazon Prime Video subtitles.