how to get Tapu Koko during the Alola Season

With the arrival of the Alola Season in Pokémon GO, many copies of the region are available again, including some new ones, in the game, therefore, in the following guide we will tell you how to get Tapu Koko one of the most important of the islands. Do not miss it!

Pokémon GO: how to get Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko It can be obtained during the Alola Season, already active, through five-star Raids.

From the March 1 to 15 we can get this Electric Pokémon.

we can get this Electric Pokémon. From March 15 to March 22, Tornadus Totem Form will appear in Raids.

On the other hand, every Wednesday in March an event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., being able to find the Tapu again on the days 2 and 9 of March. Also, if we’re lucky it may appear in its form variocolor.

At the moment, this is the only way to get the Singular and add it to our Pokédex.

Characteristics of Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko It is an Electric- and Fairy-type Rare Pokémon vulnerable to Poison and Earth. In this game it has the following attacks:

fast attack main attack FAST ATTACK THUNDER VOLT CHANGE LIGHTNING – MAGICAL SHINE – BOLD BIRD

On the other hand, his base stats are as follows: