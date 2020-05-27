How to Get the Streaming Service (and How You Can’t) – Variety

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s shiny new vessel into the streaming wars, is ready to launch on Wednesday, Might 27.

It’s commonly priced at $14.99 month-to-month, the identical as the present HBO Now service, however with way more: HBO Max consists of all the pieces on HBO plus tons of of further titles, together with the full runs of “Mates” and “The Huge Bang Principle”; greater than 2,000 motion pictures; and Max Originals “Love Life,” “On the File,” “Legendary,” “Craftopia,” “Looney Tunes” and “The Not Too Late Present with Elmo.”

So how will you give you the option to entry to HBO Max?

First off, it’s initially accessible solely in the U.S. The AT&T-owned media firm has inked a dozen distribution offers — however as of this writing, it has not secured pacts with three biggies: Comcast, Roku and Amazon Fireplace TV. (WarnerMedia additionally doesn’t have a take care of Dish Community/Sling TV, which hasn’t carried HBO since November 2018.)

For the distribution offers WarnerMedia has signed, present subscribers of HBO on every platform (for the most half) will obtain computerized entry to HBO Max. Out of the gate, although, to get entry to HBO Max, these subscribers will want to obtain the HBO Max app on certainly one of the supported platforms (i.e., the content material gained’t be built-in into program guides on pay-TV suppliers). At that time, they’ll want to log in utilizing their present HBO Now/HBO Go credentials.

HBO Max’s launch companions at the moment embrace: AT&T, which is providing numerous bundling and free-trial presents; Apple; Google/YouTube TV; Hulu; Constitution; Samsung; Altice USA; Cox; Verizon; Microsoft’s Xbox One; Sony’s PlayStation 4; and the Nationwide Cable Tv Cooperative (NCTC), a consortium of smaller cable operators.

Word that the HBO Now and HBO Go providers is not going to be going away simply but, on condition that WarnerMedia doesn’t have offers with all present distributors.

Listed here are the particulars for every approach to entry and/or join HBO Max:

Direct Subscription: Enroll straight on hbomax.com. Main up to the launch, HBO Max is out there to preorder for a 20% low cost of $11.99 per 30 days for brand new or returning HBO Now clients who enroll by Might 27 at 2:59 a.m. ET.

Apple: At launch, clients might be ready to entry HBO Max on iPhone, iPad, iPod contact, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD set-tops. (Customers with 2nd and Third-generation Apple TV fashions can stream HBO Max content material from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.) Present HBO Now clients who’re billed by way of the App Retailer and HBO subscribers by way of Apple TV channels can log in and entry the HBO Max app at no further cost. New HBO Max clients might be ready to subscribe straight in the app utilizing in-app buy. As well as, HBO Max content material might be built-in inside the Apple TV app, letting customers seek for HBO Max sequence and flicks utilizing Siri and common search.

AT&T:

Video clients Bundled for no additional cost with DirecTV Premier and Lo Maximo; U-Verse U400, U450, and U450 Latino; AT&T TV Now Max packages; and a brand new AT&T TV Premier package deal coming quickly One 12 months free for brand new AT&T TV Alternative, Xtra, Final, and Óptimo Más clients and new DirecTV Alternative, Xtra, Final, Más Extremely or Óptimo Más clients Three months free for present clients of many different AT&T video packages (excluding lowest-tier plans equivalent to DirecTV Household, UFamily, U-Fundamental, and AT&T TV Now Plus)

Wi-fi clients Bundled for no additional cost with AT&T Limitless Elite wi-fi plan (which already included HBO) One month free for brand new and present clients on AT&T Limitless Further, AT&T Limitless Starter and AT&T Cellular Share plans

Web clients Bundled for no additional cost with the AT&T Web 1000 plan (with marketed speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second) One month free for different AT&T web plans



Hulu: Most present HBO subscribers on Hulu might be routinely upgraded to HBO Max for no further value. Nevertheless, some Hulu clients with HBO who’re billed by way of a third-party is probably not eligible for HBO Max. Eligible new and present Hulu subscribers might be ready to buy HBO Max straight by way of Hulu with any package deal. To entry the additional HBO Max content material, Hulu customers will want to use the HBO Max app and sign up utilizing their Hulu login credentials.

Google: Present HBO Now subscribers with the Android app billed by way of Google Play might be routinely upgraded to HBO Max app at no further cost. New HBO Max clients might be ready to subscribe straight from Google.

YouTube TV: HBO Max might be accessible as an add-on to YouTube TV clients at launch; customers should log in individually to an HBO Max app on a supported platform.

Constitution: All of Constitution’s present HBO subscribers, together with subscribers in its Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will routinely be given entry to HBO Max for no further cost. All remaining and new clients might be ready to buy HBO Max straight from Constitution.

Samsung: Homeowners of Samsung good TVs – fashions from 2016 by way of 2020 – might be ready to obtain and buy HBO Max straight.

Altice USA: All present Optimum and Suddenlink HBO and HBO Now subscribers can have instant entry to HBO Max as well as to their present HBO linear and on demand providers and at no additional value. Clients might be ready to entry HBO Max by downloading the app or accessing it on desktop and logging in utilizing their Altice One, Optimum or Suddenlink credentials. Altice’s remaining and new clients might be ready to buy HBO Max straight from the cable operator.

Cox Communications: All of Contour’s present HBO subscribers can have instant entry to HBO Max at launch and at no additional value, as well as to their present HBO linear and on demand providers. Clients might be ready to log into the HBO Max app on supported units or entry it on desktop and log in utilizing their Cox account credentials. All remaining and new clients might be ready to buy HBO Max straight from Cox.

Verizon: All of Verizon’s present Fios clients who subscribe to HBO or HBO Now will get instant entry to HBO Max at launch and at no additional value. HBO Max might be accessible to these clients as well as to their present HBO linear or streaming providers. Verizon’s different Fios TV and Fios Web clients might be ready to buy HBO Max straight from the telco as an add-on to video providers or as a standalone streaming service accessible to internet-only clients.

Microsoft’s Xbox One: Customers in the U.S. who subscribe to HBO Max might be additionally ready to entry the platform at launch; the HBO Max app might be accessible on present Xbox One consoles and through the Microsoft Retailer on Might 27.

Sony’s PlayStation 4: Accessible on PS4 methods at launch to customers in the U.S. who subscribe to HBO Max.

NCTC Associates: HBO Max might be made accessible at launch to unbiased cable and broadband operators together with WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV.