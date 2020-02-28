How to get The Weeknd’s 2020 UK After Hours tour tickets – dates and venues

The Weeknd is touring once more this yr together with his worldwide After Hours present.
In addition to in depth US dates, the Canadian performer (actual title Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) will seem in his dwelling nation, throughout Europe and for a string of reveals within the UK later within the yr.
The tour comes forward of the singer’s After Hours album launch (due 30 March) of which two singles have been launched to date; Heartless and Blinding Lights. The Weeknd’s newest album follows his 2016 launch Starboy and shall be his fourth studio launch to date.
The 30-year-old posted particulars of his tour on social media accounts, which reveal his help acts to be Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam.
Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about The Weeknd’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.
When is The Weeknd 2020 tour?
The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada this June and will see the singer performing throughout the globe till mid-November, when the tour culminates with a present in Paris.
From the 11th till 19th October this yr The Weeknd shall be within the UK performing up and down the nation.
When do tickets for The Weeknd 2020 tour go on sale?
Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour are on presale now.
Common tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 28 February.

How to get tickets for The Weeknd 2020 UK tour
Tickets for the tour can be found to purchase by means of official retailer Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?
The Weeknd will carry out three gigs at The O2, London in addition to at venues in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.
Which European venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?
In addition to his US and UK reveals, The Weekend will carry out in quite a few European cities following his stint within the UK.
- 27 October: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam Zuidoost, Netherlands – get tickets
- 29 October: Mercedes-Benz Enviornment, Berlin, Germany – get tickets
- 31 October: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany – get tickets
- eight November: Barclaycard Enviornment Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany – get tickets
- 9 November: Lanxess Enviornment, Cologne, Germany – get tickets
- 12 November: Accorhotels Enviornment, Paris, France – get tickets
Which US and Canadian venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?
The Weeknd shall be showing throughout quite a few venues in US states in addition to Canada all year long.
- 11 June: Rogers Enviornment, Vancouver, Canada – get tickets
- 14 June: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada – get tickets
- 17 June: Winnipeg, Mts Centre, Canada – get tickets
- 22 June: Xcel Vitality Heart, St Paul, MN – get tickets
- 24 June: United Heart, Chicago, IL – get tickets
- 26 June: PPG Paints Enviornment, Pittsburgh, PA – get tickets
- 27 June: Little Caesars Enviornment, Detroit, MI – get tickets
- 29 June: Scotiabank Enviornment, Toronto, Canada – get tickets
- 30 June: Scotiabank Enviornment, Toronto, Canada – get tickets
- 2 July: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada – get tickets
- four July: Mohegan Solar Enviornment, Uncasville, CT – get tickets
- 7 July: Prudential Heart, Newark, NJ – get tickets
- eight July: Barclays Heart, Brooklyn, NY – get tickets
- 11 July: TD Backyard, Boston, MA – get tickets
- 13 July: Capital One Enviornment, Washington, DC – get tickets
- 15 July: Spectrum Heart, Charlotte, NC – get tickets
- 16 July: State Farm Enviornment, Atlanta, GA – get tickets
- 18 July: American Airways Enviornment, Miami, FL – get tickets
- 21 July: Amway Heart, Orlando, FL – get tickets
- 23 July: Smoothie King Heart, New Orleans, LA – get tickets
- 24 July: Toyota Heart, Houston, TX – get tickets
- 25 July: American Airways Heart, Dallas, TX – get tickets
- 27 July: Pepsi Heart, Denver, CO – get tickets
- 29 July: Vivint Good Residence Enviornment, Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – get tickets
- 31 July: Moda Heart, Portland, OR – get tickets
- 1 August: Tacoma Dome, Tacoma, WA – get tickets
- three August: Oakland Enviornment, Oakland, CA – get tickets
- four August: SAP Heart, San Jose, CA – get tickets
- 6 August: Golden 1 Heart, Sacramento, CA – get tickets
- eight August: Honda Heart, Anaheim, CA – get tickets
- 9 August: Penchanga Enviornment San Diego, San Diego, CA – get tickets
- 11 August: Gila River Enviornment, Glendale, AZ – get tickets
- 14 August: Staples Heart, Los Angeles, CA – get tickets
- 15 August: Staples Heart, Los Angeles, CA – get tickets
- 19 August: AT&T Heart, San Antonio, TX – get tickets
- 20 August: Dickies Enviornment, Fort Price, TX – get tickets
- 22 August: Bok Heart, Tulsa, OK – get tickets
- 23 August: Centurylink Heart Omaha, Omaha, NE – get tickets
- 25 August: Enterprise Heart, St Louis, MO – get tickets
- 26 August: Bridgestone Enviornment, Nashville, TN – get tickets
- 28 August: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH – get tickets
- 1 September: Keybank Heart, Buffalo, NY – get tickets
- three September: Madison Sq. Backyard, New York, NY – get tickets
