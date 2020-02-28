How to get The Weeknd’s 2020 UK After Hours tour tickets – dates and venues

The Weeknd is touring once more this yr together with his worldwide After Hours present.

In addition to in depth US dates, the Canadian performer (actual title Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) will seem in his dwelling nation, throughout Europe and for a string of reveals within the UK later within the yr.

The tour comes forward of the singer’s After Hours album launch (due 30 March) of which two singles have been launched to date; Heartless and Blinding Lights. The Weeknd’s newest album follows his 2016 launch Starboy and shall be his fourth studio launch to date.

The 30-year-old posted particulars of his tour on social media accounts, which reveal his help acts to be Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam.

Right here’s all the pieces you want to find out about The Weeknd’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is The Weeknd 2020 tour?

The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada this June and will see the singer performing throughout the globe till mid-November, when the tour culminates with a present in Paris.

From the 11th till 19th October this yr The Weeknd shall be within the UK performing up and down the nation.

When do tickets for The Weeknd 2020 tour go on sale?

Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour are on presale now.

Common tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 28 February.

Get your tickets to The Weeknd now.

How to get tickets for The Weeknd 2020 UK tour

Tickets for the tour can be found to purchase by means of official retailer Ticketmaster.

Get your tickets to The Weeknd now.

Which UK venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

The Weeknd will carry out three gigs at The O2, London in addition to at venues in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Which European venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?



Getty



In addition to his US and UK reveals, The Weekend will carry out in quite a few European cities following his stint within the UK.

27 October: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam Zuidoost, Netherlands – get tickets

29 October: Mercedes-Benz Enviornment, Berlin, Germany – get tickets

31 October: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany – get tickets

eight November: Barclaycard Enviornment Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany – get tickets

9 November: Lanxess Enviornment, Cologne, Germany – get tickets

12 November: Accorhotels Enviornment, Paris, France – get tickets

Which US and Canadian venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

The Weeknd shall be showing throughout quite a few venues in US states in addition to Canada all year long.