How to get The Weeknd’s 2020 UK tour tickets – pre-sale, dates and venues

The Weeknd is touring once more this yr along with his worldwide After Hours present.

In addition to in depth US dates, the Canadian performer (actual identify Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) will seem in his house nation, throughout Europe and for a string of exhibits within the UK later within the yr.

The tour comes forward of the singer’s After Hours album launch (due 30 March) of which two singles have been launched to this point; Heartless and Blinding Lights. The Weeknd’s newest album follows his 2016 launch Starboy and will probably be his fourth studio launch to this point.

The 30-year-old posted particulars of his tour on social media accounts, which reveal his assist acts to be Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver and 88Glam.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to learn about The Weeknd’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is The Weeknd 2020 tour?

The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour kicks off in Vancouver, Canada this June and will see the singer performing throughout the globe till mid-November, when the tour culminates with a present in Paris.

From the 11th till 19th October this yr The Weeknd will probably be within the UK performing up and down the nation.

When do tickets for The Weeknd 2020 tour go on sale?

Tickets for The Weeknd’s 2020 After Hours tour are on presale now.

Normal tickets go on sale 9am on Friday 28 February.

How to get tickets for The Weeknd 2020 UK tour

Tickets for the tour can be found to purchase via official retailer Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

The Weeknd will carry out three gigs at The O2, London in addition to at venues in Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Which European venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?



Getty



In addition to his US and UK exhibits, The Weekend will carry out in a lot of European cities following his stint within the UK.

27 October: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam Zuidoost, Netherlands – get tickets

29 October: Mercedes-Benz Area, Berlin, Germany – get tickets

31 October: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany – get tickets

eight November: Barclaycard Area Hamburg, Hamburg, Germany – get tickets

9 November: Lanxess Area, Cologne, Germany – get tickets

12 November: Accorhotels Area, Paris, France – get tickets

Which US and Canadian venues will The Weeknd tour in 2020?

The Weeknd will probably be showing throughout a lot of venues in US states in addition to Canada all year long.