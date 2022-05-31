How to improve Nintendo’s best multiplayer shooter? We have 4 ideas to achieve it

With several video games already on the market, Splatoon has gone from being a new license to having the support of millions of users. Therefore, it doesn’t surprise me at all that his new video game, Splatoon 3, is being highly anticipated by the owners of a Nintendo Switch. Here four ideas to achieve the best multiplayer shooter.

I have to admit that when it was first announced, Splatoon didn’t hold much of my attention. I was at that time at E3 in Los Angeles, back in 2014, and Nintendo had dedicated a good space to the title on its stand. It was not be for lowerly. It was playing a couple of games and discovering that he had something special. Basically, it turned the concept of multiplayer shooter that we all have: here the important thing was not to finish off the rivals (which can also be done), but to cover everything with paint.

I, who am not good at renowned shooters, discovered a small oasis here, because in addition to having a great time, I was not bad at all. The first video game to appear for Wii U laid the foundations for the formula, although it fell somewhat short on content. The arrival of Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch was something else, since it strengthened the initial idea with a more robust individual campaign and a multiplayer mode that incorporated such significant novelties as Salmon Run, more focused on the cooperative experience. Now what we expect in Splatoon 3, a title that would have been in development for about three years and that is considered one of the most powerful releases of the year. Arguments are not lacking. everything points to a full-fledged “more and better”, with significant new features that try to take advantage of the work done in past installments: a more convincing story mode, many new features, groundbreaking dynamics and an online more powerful than ever. Here are the things that I think would be necessary to make this release an especially memorable one.

A truly compelling story mode

The solo campaign hasn’t been the strong point of the Splatoon video games, but I’m hopeful that will change in this installment. Of course, Nintendo has the ability to surprise us, as happened with the wonderful Octo Expansion, which was totally focused on the single player game. Its 80 levels were highly imaginative and gratifyingly difficult. I would love to see such an approach present in the Splatoon 3 campaign, would that be too much to ask?

At the moment, what we know is that this new game takes place in Alterna, a most mysterious snowy place that contains artifacts such as a shuttle or a mobile laboratory. Is something being investigated there? The point is that we will accompany the agent 3 and the Gills Command to confront the Octarian army while we discover the secrets of the one known as plasma peelerwhich fills everyone who touches it with hair (as we saw in the nice images published by Nintendo). And it is that for something this individual mode is known as “The return of mammaloids”. We’ll see how it is, but from what I’ve seen the background is quite complex.

News in quantity

It’s obvious that we’ll be bringing back a lot of skins from previous installments, building on the advances made in Splatoon and Splatoon 2. For example, Nintendo confirmed that all basic weapons will return that we had used in previous deliveries. Of course, the Territorial Battles are going to be an indisputable key, and it has already been discovered that Salmon Run will return, with new equipment but also new salmonid enemies and game strategies.

I think new game modes would be necessary, beyond the territorial battles, the keep or the goldfishAt the moment, little else is known. Personally, I think it would be necessary new game modes, beyond the territorial combats, the tower or the golden fish. No data is known yet, although more is known about the new weapons that are going to appear. In this regard, I have to admit that I see a step forward. For example, him crabbot It is a kind of tank with a machine gun and a long-distance cannon that can be converted into a ball to move faster around the stage. It is a novelty that can make a difference in combat, just like the tentacle hook, which turns us into a stealthy fighter, capable of moving through tentacles around the stage in true ninja style. There are many new things, like the tintophone 5.1, a kind of surround sound system that shoots ink in a way that is as brutal as it is comical. I am looking forward to trying it.

Breakthrough dynamics

Every new video game within a saga must evolve and show things never seen beforeEvery new video game within a saga must evolve and demonstrate things never seen before. At the moment, the truth is that I have not seen anything really groundbreaking, beyond some weapons that are surprising for their inventiveness. For example, him tracer is a sub-weapon that shoots ink that bounces off walls, giving rise to various shooter strategies. We also have the tornado triple, which are powerful paint bombs that can wreak havoc. The vacuum cleaner, for its part, allows us to make very powerful counterattacks with the ink we receive from the enemies. In short, innovative dynamics that, if they come in large quantities, can lead to groundbreaking gameplay compared to past video games.

It has been discovered that in Salmon Run we will have the novel opportunity to throw the fry, those golden spheres that score points on our scoreboard. This opens up endless cooperative possibilities, since we can throw them at nearby teammates and thus avoid obstacles and other types of dangers. We’ve also seen some very imaginative enemies, from one pillar shaped even one that crushes you with a ring of paint of large dimensions… and that’s not counting the one known as king salmonid. These small aspects, once united and together, can lead to a new and groundbreaking video game. I hope it happens.

Multiplayer more powerful than ever

It is clear that this is the most important point of Splatoon 3, because the Nintendo license has been supported all this time in online competitions. It is not that past deliveries did it badly, quite the opposite. the system progression in levels and ranks that allowed you to access more events, I saw it as a success. However, everything can be improved, and surely Nintendo wants to take advantage of the opportunity to incorporate more equipment and customization options (among which are more hairstyles, skin tones, eye colors and a long etcetera)

In particular, we already know some details. We are going to have a series of fully customizable banners that identify us in online combat, apart from a set of unlockable titles to also be more recognizable against other players. We will also be given some kind of achievement in recognition of our actions during the games. Of course, all this I hope will be accompanied by a greater emphasis on local play, an aspect that Nintendo has always considered fundamental. Why doesn’t the possibility of playing locally in split screen with another user come back, and that this in turn can join our team in online battles? For me it would be good news.