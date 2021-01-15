How to improve relationship with Johnny in Cyberpunk 2077 and get the secret ending

The latest CD Projekt Red game has several secrets and curiosities that, in a first game without external information, you can miss. Relationships with other characters and even his own conclusion, since There is a secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077 that we can only unlock if we have a relationship beyond 70% with Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves. Do you want to know what steps you have to follow to achieve everything or if there is an alternative? We help you.

How to see and improve friendship with Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Although the game does not indicate it at any time, You can see the statistics of friendship with Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 easily. Open the game menu and you will see three large icons at the top of the screen, showing percentages. The one in the center is the one that shows the level of friendship you have with Johnny Silverhand, and in order to unlock the secret ending it must be 70% or more.

How can we improve our friendship with Johnny in Cyberpunk 2077? It all has to do with the answers we provide in some of his dialogues. If you look closely, many of the conversations allow you to make different choices that are liked or disliked by the character. Try to choose the correct options and, in several of the story missions, they will allow the relationship to grow a small percentage each time.

But don’t worry, because if you haven’t managed to establish this link, you can still access the secret ending of the game.

How to unlock the secret ending of Cyberpunk 2077 without having the necessary friendship

Even without having 70% or more friendship with Johnny Silverhand, it is possible to unlock the secret ending of Cyberpunk 2077. The only requirement is to answer eight specific answers during the Chippin’In mission, which will take us to the oil fields. No matter what you do during this mission and the decisions you make to complete them, what matters is the dialogue right at the end. These are the answers you must provide:

“The guy who saved my life” “No, you screwed that up too.” “What do you want of me?” “Okay. If you want another chance, this is the last one.” “You were a real asshole at first.” “The thing about you disappointing your friends …” “The Smasher thing blew her away.” “Yes, I’ll call Rogue.”

If you provide these answers in particular, you can forget about maintaining the relationship to more than 70% with Johnny Silverhand, since you will directly have access to the secret ending of Cyberpunk 2077.