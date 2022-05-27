How to increase FPS to deal with vampire survival?

V Rising is the theme of the moment. Stunlock Studios’ proposal has devastated sales and the number of players on Steam. A success little expected that joins the list of games that devastated everything and everyone overnight. However, the fact that the MMO is PC exclusive has made many players rethink whether their system can handle this vampiric proposition.

Therefore, perhaps the best way to find out—and the most obvious—is to review your minimum requirementsyes recommended on Steam. Of course, it must be taken into account that the Swedish studio’s game is still in early access and they themselves anticipate that these requirements on PC they can change once version 1.0 of the game is released.

Minimum requirements recommended requirements processor Intel Core i5-6600 AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel Core i5-11600K AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Graphic card GeForce GTX 750 Ti, 2 GB AMD Radeon R7 360, 2 GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB AMD Radeon RX 590, 8 GB RAM memory 12 GB of RAM 12 GB of RAM operating system Windows 10 64 bit Windows 10 64 bit storage 7 GB of available space 7 GB of available space

How to improve V Rising FPS?

Graphic configuration for low-resource PCs

The fact that the work of Stunlock Studios is not yet finished implies that part of the game’s code has not yet been optimized all the good that is expected and the fact that require 12 GB of RAM memory is enough prohibitive. As for PCs low resources o laptopsthe graphic options of V Rising are not the most advanced, but they let us play with certain settings to improve performance.

Graphic details such as Ambient occlusion (Ambient Occlusion) o las shadows (Shadows) It is recommended to prefix some settings to Low if we are going to make it work on a laptop. Both settings reduce the performance of our PC, although deactivating them impoverish the visual quality slightly.

Activate AMD FSR 1.0





Also, the best graphic setting for low-end laptops or PCs is, without a doubt, AMD FSR 1.0. Keep in mind that FSR, AMD scaling, improves the rate of images per second by reducing the visual aspect, but if what we want is to improve FPS, it is our best ally. Activate AMD FSR 1.0 on Performance (Performance) will make us win a good number of images per second, although you can always try your luck with the mode Balanced (Balanced)—less visual quality while lowering max FPS, but still a significant improvement.

Set priority

This option is not the one that will give us the best results and it will depend enormously on the amount of RAM memory and the processor that we have in our system. However, its use does not damage our PC, so we do not lose anything with this try and failure. All games run at a normal priority when demanding CPU resources. To prioritize a certain game or program in order to increase performance, we will have to raise your priority.

To do this, we open our Task Manager (by right clicking on the Windows 10 or 11 icon, and selecting the option in the menu that will be displayed) and go to the tab Details. Here, all the open or running processes on the PC will appear, just search for V Rising, right click and select Priority. Here, a list will appear where we must click on Alta and accept the message box that will appear below. Avoid pressing Real Time since by doing so, we will apply an intensive use to the CPU that can cause the game to close.

Disable In-Game Overlay





Los overlay o in-game overlays they are a drag for low-end PCs or laptops, but also for those with higher performance. This interface is found in almost all launchers on PC, but they are also associated with our GPUs and hinder performance of the PC. If you have non-integrated NVIDIA graphics, you should go to GeForce Experiencieclick on Settings (top left, the gear icon) and once in the new window deselect In-Game Overlay.