How to install and watch Plex on Kodi and why it may be better than doing it on its official apps

At Genbeta we have already talked about how to watch HBO, Disney+ and Netflix on Kodi, saying that, in addition to being available on more devices than those officially allowed, there are important advantages in terms of choice of image quality, sound, etc..

For this reason, today we are going to tell how to install and watch Plex on Kodi, through the addon that allows it in the official Kodi repository. In other words, you won’t have to install anything external or authorize third-party sources, which can always be a potential security problem. The first thing is, obviously, to have a Plex account, either free or paid.





KODI: This is the BEST MEDIA CENTER

How to Install Plex Addon on Kodi





Installing Plex on Kodi 18 Leia or Kodi 19 Matrix is ​​as simple as following these steps:

From the start of Kodi select Add-ons in the side menu on the left.

Then select Descargar .

Choose video add-ons .

Scroll through the list until you reach the “P” and click on Plex.





From there, we will have to press or click on the command on Plex, and we will see a screen where we can choose different options, having to mark “Install”.





After installing, we will only have to log in with our account, being the most comfortable to use the Plex.tv/link service in a browser in which we enter the four-digit password that the client gives us, in this case the addon of Plex on Kodi.





With the session already started, as it is an official addon, unlike Netflix or Disney+, we will see a Plex interface that is very similar to that of its official applications on iOS, Android, Smart TV, etc. In this way, the learning curve will be very small, and the interface will have almost all the advantages of the apps but with Kodi additions.

What is the advantage of watching Plex on Kodi compared to official applications





The Advantages of Watching Plex on Kodi they depend a lot on the devices where we have an official application. In the case of a server, for example, the device where I use Plex the most is an LG television. In it, there is a decent official Plex client.

However, due to LG platform limitations, if I want to watch videos with PGS subtitles, the server will have to transcode the movie. However, if I use the Kodi addon, I can watch the subtitled video with Direct Play. In this way, the file is obtained in its original quality and the server does not have to make an over-effort in real time, only serve the file on the network. On an Apple TV, for example, the Plex client doesn’t transcode in these cases either.

Another advantage of Plex on Kodi is that we will be able to benefit from its new subtitle configuration, which we can thank for not burning OLED panels and tiring our eyesor even to search for subtitles in addons that we have installed, beyond the options that Plex offers for it.

Depending on the device on which we use Kodi, Another advantage of the Plex addon is that it can output HD audio. in cases where a TV cannot with the internal application. It is my case with LG TV it is like this, while with Plex on Kodi on an Nvidia Shield I get full Dolby Atmos.

By last, with Plex on Kodi I have been able to view content in Dolby Vision from the Fire TV Stick 4K in a TV (which supports Dolby Vision) they can only be played as HDR10, losing all the frame-by-frame control provided by dynamic metadata.

An earlier version of this article was published in 2021.