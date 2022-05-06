In Steam Deck we can enjoy our Steam library in a portable way, but we can also use it with other services such as the Steam store. GOG o Epic Gameseven if it is not in a strictly official way, therefore, in the following guide we tell you how to install the games of these platforms so that you can expand the catalog of your device. Do not miss it!

How to install GOG and Epic Games games on Steam Deck

Hay many ways to perform this process, some more complex than others, so let’s go with the simplest first:

In the Steam menu, go to the Start/Shutdown section, and select “ Switch to Desktop “.

“. Double click on the Steam icon to leave it in the background: in this way we can access the on-screen keyboard.

Select the Software Discovery Center.





Select the search engine that is in the upper left part of the window of the Software Discovery Center.





Hold down the Steam button on the console, press the X button and the on-screen keyboard will appear. Look for the “Heroic Games Launcher” .

. Once it is installed, run it. enter your credentials from either platform to access your library of games from each of them.





Now let’s make sure that Steam Deck successfully run these games. To do this, we are going to install a program that gives the games permission to be installed on the console’s SD card.

To do this, we are going to install a program that gives the games permission to be installed on the console’s SD card. We are still in desktop mode. We return to Software Discovery Center and we search Flatseal in the search engine. install it.

and we search in the search engine. install it. Once installed, run it. Within the app, select Heroic Games Launcher and scroll down to the File System option. Let’s add the SD card.





To find the address of the SD card, go to the Steam Deck desktop mode file manager. Once there, scroll down to the “Removable Devices” section. Select that option and click on the name of the SD folder to copy the address.





With the address copied, go back to Flatseal and, in the File System, select the file icon under “Other Files”. press it and paste the address you copied in the previous step.





Run Heroic. You can now install your games on the SD card. We recommend that if you install them on your SD card, you select the folder Run -> Media -> [Nombre de la carpeta de la tarjeta SD] -> Once inside this folder, create a new folder with the name you want.

Once installed, you should be able to play it. To run the game from Desktop mode, open Steam and select the “Games” tab at the top of the app. Select the last option that will appear: “Add a non-Steam game”.





Choose “Heroic Games Launcher” and make sure the little square is checked. Once you have verified this, select “add selected programs”.





It will appear in the non-Steam games section.

Finally, you should keep in mind two things:

Whenever you install a game, go to options and select “Minimize Heroic after launching the game”.





If the game does not run or performs poorly for you, it is HIGHLY recommended that you change the version of Proton. It’s as simple as, in the Heroic options, go to the Wine part and change wine version to another. Some games may not work on either version, so please be patient.





Run games from Steam Deck Game Mode

Another way to do it is through Minigalaxy, which we can also download from “Discover”. With it, we will have to install the program that we want as in the previous case.

In Desktop Mode, we enter Steam and select the option “Add a non-Steam game.” We find the list of Minigalaxy programs and launch GOG or Epic. Once this is done, we return to Game Mode and run Minigalaxy to play the games we want.

