How to install Google Assistant in Windows 10 and 11: so you can use this assistant on your PC

Whether you have an Android or iOS mobile phone, a Smart TV, or a smart speaker, you have surely come across a voice assistant such as Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. In the case of the latter, we can use it on all the devices mentioned, although there is still no way to be able to interact with it in Windows officially. Nevertheless, today we are going to tell you a way to have it in the system.

Is about an unofficial Google Assistant client that will allow us to have this intelligent voice assistant on our PC. In this article we tell you how to make it work through a few simple steps.

How to install Google Assistant on Windows

As you well know, Google Assistant is available on Android devices, iOS, Smart TVs, and even smart speakers. While its true usefulness may be questioned, there are those who get quite a lot out of it, and having it in Windows can be of great help (and thus bypassing Cortana).

To download this client, we will have to go to its creator’s page on Github. The installation of the app is quite simple, although we will require a series of steps to correctly configure the authentication of the tool, some steps that its creator details very well and in a very visual way.





The app is based on the Google Assistant SDK, and except for the occasional problem that can be caused by the “OK, Google” command, the truth is that it works quite well. It has several options, in addition to to be able to execute it by means of the command Windows + Shift + A. As for its design, we can change the theme of the app to dark mode, and it fits quite well in the system, with a very visual look.

In addition to Windows 10 and 11, the assistant is also compatible with macOS and Linux, although its installation will vary depending on the system we are using. Being an unofficial app, the method used to download the authentication file and configure the tool is not guaranteed to last forever. However, it is an effective method until Google announces plans to release this tool on PC.

Let us remember that of the best-known attendees, the only one that has an official app on Windows is Alexaand we can download it from the Microsoft Store itself.