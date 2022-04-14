How to install MAME on Apple TV thanks to Xcode (even if you don’t even know what it is)

In 2015, Apple TV became a much more interesting device, having – finally – its own applications with which get the most out of your hardware. A powerhouse that, in both the fourth-generation Apple TV – now renamed to Apple TV HD – As in the Apple TV 4K, it allows games as spectacular as those we see in Apple Arcade, or those that we can download from the App Store.

The arrival of iOS 13 at WWDC19 was also a very important change in the gamer aspect of a device that was crying out for something basic in the living room: a appropriate game controller. Apple explained to us in last year’s keynote that with that operating system we could already find the best controls that were available – and that perhaps many of us already had at home: the Sony’s PlayStation 4 Dualshock 4, and Microsoft’s Xbox One Controller. These controllers can be connected from iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13 or macOS Catalina like any other bluetooth device, only – and this is the interesting thing – the operating system takes care of map its buttons and its vibration motor ready to be used. Without installing software like gateway or complicated drivers.

We have already seen what these devices are capable of doing with the games that we can access from the App Store. But what about emulators? There is one in particular that would be very appropriate to be able to play precisely in the living room where we usually have Apple TV: MAME, Multi Arcade Machine Emulator – the well-known arcade machine emulator. Apple does not allow “open” emulators in the App Store, so there is no official version in the app store. However, we can compile and install it ourselves. Here and now. Even if you are not a developer, do not know what Xcode is or have never done something like this, I will explain it to you step by step. Let’s go for it.

Don’t be scared. this walkthrough it is much simpler than it seems, although you see that there are many steps to take: I wanted to tell you in the best visual way each step so that no one gets lost. To do so, you don’t need experience of any kind, not even a paid developer account (we will create one for free).

You will only need an Apple TV HD or 4K, and a Mac with macOS Catalina. Installation is much easier than it seems.

You will only need a Apple TV HD o Apple TV 4K updated to the latest version of tvOS 13, and a Mac with macOS Catalina, As minimum. In this guide I will not go into detail about why each step is done, to make it as simple and direct as possible. If you need more info, ask me in the comments.

1.- The first thing we will have to do is bajarnos Xcode. As simple as going to the Mac App Store and searching for Xcode. You download it – depending on your internet speed it may take several gigabytes – and let it install:





2.- If you already have one apple developer account (both paid and free), you can skip this step. If not, let’s create one right now. It’s very simple, just go to https://developer.apple.com/account/ and follow the steps. When it has finished creating, you can close the browser:





3.- Let’s download the source code of the MAME application. There are several versions of MAME for tvOS, but this tutorial is based on the one from Yoshisuga – which has a spectacular January update with a lot of news and improvements for our Apple TV (as a graphical menu whose illustrations and screens are automatically updated from the Internet). To get the source code, go to https://github.com/yoshisuga/MAME4iOS and pressing the green button where it says “Clone or download” will show you a URL. Copy it.





4.- Now open Xcode. It will show you a welcome window. Click on “Clone an existing project”:





5.- You will have to paste the URL that you have copied before, and a list will appear where you can choose what to clone. Choose – in case it doesn’t appear by default – the “master” branch. And you click on the button Clone.





6.- With this you will get all the source code of the application to be downloaded from the developer’s URL to a folder on your Mac:





7.- If you have not changed the download folder, you will have a folder in Documents with the name MAME4iOS (search for it by this name with Spotlight if you can’t find it). Right click on it, and in the drop-down menu, choose “New terminal in folder”. This will open a window Command lineright in that folder. If this option does not appear in the drop-down menu, you can activate it from “System Preferences / Keyboard / Quick Functions / Services / New terminal in the folder” (this is very useful if you usually mess around with the Terminal):





8.- A command line window will open in the MAME4iOS directory where the software has been downloaded. Now let’s go compile the application. This means that all source code will be converted to executable code on the Apple TV. First, at this screen, type “xcode-select –install” (without the quotes) to install the necessary tools for the build. It will ask you for your Mac user password. When finished, type “./make-tvos.sh” (without the quotes) and press enter. The script compilation will do its magic, you will see on the screen what it is doing at any given moment. It may take a long time, let’s not get nervous, do not stop it. Have a quiet coffee and wait for it to finish.





9.- When it’s over, will automatically open Xcode with the MAME4iOS splash screen. Now we’re going to wirelessly link your Apple TV to your Mac, in case you haven’t already. Both devices must be on the same network. In Xcode, go to Window/Devices and Simulators and leave that window open.





10.- On Apple TV, go to Settings/Controllers and devices/App Remote and devices. If your Mac isn’t paired, you can pair it from here by clicking on it when it’s detected, and then it’ll go to the top list of devices, like mine:





11.- Having both windows open and both devices being on the same network, something like this should appear in the Devices and Simulators window from before: press “Pair with Apple TV…” and follow the steps to link (It is very simple):





12.- Now we are going to add our developer account that we created at the beginning. Go to Xcode/Preferences/Accounts and click on the “+” sign. Choose Apple ID and enter the name of the account and the password with which you created it:





13.- We are almost there. Now we are going to select as origin the version that we want to compile, and as destination our Apple TV. First, click on the left column where it says MAME4iOS. Then, where you see a (2) in the image, select the “MAME tvOS Release” version on the right side and your “Apple TV” on the right (the one we linked before in Devices and Simulators). Then, in step (3), select as Team your developer account that we have added before, and as “Bundle Identifier”, you can change it to the name you want. I have added an “Applesphere” in the middle of the identifier.





14.- The moment of truth arrives! Click on the “Play” button at the top left (to the right of the square (“stop”)… and it will start compiling and generating the app. If it asks you for a password, it will be your Mac’s password (it does so to access the secure key of the development account that has been stored in the keychain). Put the password and you’re done. With a free developer account, the compiled version could expire in a week, but to reinstall it you just have to press this button again to go back to have it on your Apple TV.





If all goes well… you will have your freshly baked Mame on the Apple TV menuready for action!





15.- If we enter it, since we don’t have games, it will show us this image. It is the way to add ROMs wirelessly, type in a browser any of these custom URLs that will show you:





16.- We can download Free and legal ROMs From the MAMEdev.org page itself, I have tried with Gridlee. The ROM will be downloaded in zip format. You don’t need to unzip it, we can upload it like this.





17.- We enter one of the URLs that Apple TV shows us, in a browser on our Mac and we will see the web interface to upload game ROMs. We go to the “Roms” folder and right here we can just drag the .zip of the gameGridlee that we have downloaded before. If you have multiple games, you can drag them all at once:





18.- Well, I would be. When you click on “Reload ROMs” using the Apple TV remote, it will already show the MAME GUI on Apple TV. We just have to select the game we want to launch… and enjoy it! We also have the classic Mame menu, which as you can see is shown here as one more ROM called “MAME4iOS”:





His thing is that if you have a mando de PlayStation 4 o Xbox One, connect it to Apple TV to take advantage of it with these games. There’s nothing to set up anywhere, just add it as another Bluetooth device on Apple TV.

I’ll give you homework: the same code that we downloaded to install the Apple TV version has the iPhone and iPad versions… Who dares to install them too, taking advantage of the fact that we already have almost everything set up? What enjoy your Apple TV very much with this powerful and complete emulator!