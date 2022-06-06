How to install the macOS Ventura beta even if you are not a developer

WWDC 2022 has left us as expected with the presentation of the new operating system for Mac, called macOS Ventura. If you are a self-described curious user, you may have temptation to try the novelties that it integrates. In this case, you should know that whether you are a developer or a user satinyou will be able to test the betas.

Before continuing, you should know that in this case we are talking about a beta and this is synonymous with instability. Installation should always be done at your own risk, and never done on a host device. Any trial version is full of errors and bugs that directly affect the stability of the system. In the long run, it can make your Mac unusable by causing overheating, unexpected restarts, and even incompatibility with particular apps that would force you to go back and remove the beta from your device.

Install the beta if you are a developer

The most common case that can be found when installing a beta is that you are a developer. This guild is virtually forced to perform the installation. This is because they have to update their applications to the new version of the software that Apple proposes, and also detect possible bugs to be reported. Obviously, whoever is a developer must pay an annual account, and will have access to the development platform that Apple makes available to users.

That is why, to install the macOS Ventura beta, you will have to download the macOS Developer Beta Access Utility application. When executing it, different settings will appear that will be applied automatically with the aim of install the corresponding beta. When it is fully installed, it will simply proceed to download the corresponding beta. This is something that can be done through the Mac App Store or by following the path on Mac: System Preferences > Updates.





From that moment the installation will start, which will act as a simple update. Namely, the device will start to reboot several times. In this it is important to keep the device always connected to the current, since it is vital that at no time can it end up turning off due to a lack of battery power.

In case you are not a developer

There may be a situation where don’t be a developer, but still have the curiosity to be one of the first people to try the new macOS. In this case there are different options enabled. The most popular is to find the developer profile on the internet, although you always have to do it on trusted websites. We recommend accessing Betas Profiles, which has a bank of developer profiles that any user can install, even if they don’t have an account or pay the corresponding fee to Apple.





When accessing the website, you simply have to go down to the betas area. In this case, you will be able to find all the operating systems that have been released, but in our case, macOS 13 is of interest. When you find the box for this system, you will have to click on Install Profileand automatically will start downloading a .dmg file. When you download it and run it, an installation process will start that will ask you to restart the device when it is finished.

Devices that are supported

Another point to note when installing the betas is to view the list of equipment that are compatible. In this case, it is highlighted that not all Macs that can be found in homes will have the ability to install this beta. Specifically, the list where you will have to search for your device is as follows:

iMac 2017 and newer.

iMac Pro from 2017.

MacBook Air from 2018 and later.

MacBook Pro from 2017 and later.

Mac Pro from 2019 and later.

Mac mini from 2018 and later.

MacBook from 2017 and later.

In the event that you have any of the equipment on this list, you will not have any problem when performing the installation. You have to be very careful in this regard, because if you try to install on an older computer you will get an error, and it is possible that the computer suffers from a bug by not recognizing the software you want to install.