How to install Windows Movie Maker on Windows 11 to easily continue editing your videos

Following the cessation of development in 2017, the only native form of video editing in Windows 10 and 11 is the ‘Video Editor’ app itself that comes out of the box. However, nostalgia moves mountains, and although it is not an exceptional application in its field, Movie Maker has a loyal following. Some time ago we showed you how to download the tool in Windows 10, and now we will do the same with the latest Microsoft operating system.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the ‘Video Editor’, Microsoft has an official editing application called Clipchamp, which can be downloaded for free through the Microsoft Store. Although it is not everything we would like, at least it lets you export for free in HD, although for more advanced functions you will have to go through the box with its ‘Premium’ version. If these alternatives are not worth it, we will always have Movie Maker as an official Microsoft option. Under these lines we tell you how to install it in Windows 11.

How to install Movie Maker on Windows 11

The solution adopted to download Movie Maker in Windows 11 is identical to the one explained for Windows 10. To download it and avoid possible malware in the file, we will do it from the official Microsoft website. But… How to download Movie Maker if Microsoft no longer offers an official link? Easy, via the Internet Archive. This website stores millions of web pages, being able to visit countless websites in a previous state of years ago.





Internet Archive allows us to visit the Windows Essentials download website even though it is not currently published. This package, in addition to Mail, Messenger, Writer and OneDrive, also offers the Movie Maker application. In order to download the package, press the ‘WINDOWS EXECUTABLE’ option and it will offer us to download the ‘wlsetup-all.exe’ file.





In order to download Movie Maker, we just have to run the program and, instead of installing the entire package as a whole, we must only mark the option ‘Photo Gallery and Movie Maker’.





Installation will require us to also download .NET Framework 3.5, so to continue with the installation, we must proceed with it. It is recommended to restart the computer after the installation of the .NET Framework.





After all this and having selected what interests us from the package, the download will begin, although it is likely that an error like the one in the image will appear. In this way, if you see the error code “0x800c0006” and the source code “UXPlatformLang”, this is because our operating system must be in English to proceed with the installation.

To fix it, we type in the search bar ‘Edit language and keyboard options’ and added US English. After adding it, we must change to this language in Windows. This is done by selecting it in the bar above, replacing it with Spanish. Making this change will lead to logout.





Once the problem is solved, the download should not give us any problem, so we accept the ‘Terms and conditions’ and Movie Maker will be installed on our system. To verify it, all you have to do is write the name of the application in the Windows 11 search box. As you can see, the app is fully functional, and we can use all the options that we remember from this legendary video editor.