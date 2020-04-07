How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and dwell aftershow – and you’re invited!

The second instalment of ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ will happen on Wednesday eighth April.

We’re asking followers to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected traditional episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the present’s official Fb web page the place RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths shall be internet hosting an hour-long video dialogue of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by main members of the Call the Midwife staff and solid. The friends for episode one had been sequence creator and author Heidi Thomas and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann – so watch this house for episode two!

“The solid and crew had been due to begin filming sequence 10 this week, however we had been prevented due to the lockdown,” Heidi Thomas mentioned forward of the CTM Unite launch. “Linking up with our followers to watch and focus on a favorite episode of the present is the good manner to cheer us all up!”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

RadioTimes.com requested readers to vote for the subsequent watchalong episode – and the followers have spoken! For the second version of Call the Midwife Unite, on Wednesday eighth April, we shall be watching sequence 6, episode 8.

We gave you three episodes to decide from, however the sequence six finale received a large 68% of the vote.

In the UK, it’s obtainable to watch on BBC iPlayer – extra data beneath for worldwide audiences!

The Call the Midwife staff and followers throughout the world shall be tweeting all through the episode utilizing the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive a few of our favorite moments and expertise the present collectively.

Right here’s the synopsis: “Sister Julienne oversees the opening of a household planning clinic at the local people centre, main mother-of-three Wilma Goddens to begin taking the contraceptive capsule behind her husband’s again. Barbara is distraught when she discovers that her father has accepted a missionary posting in New Guinea for the subsequent three years so won’t be able to officiate at her wedding ceremony, whereas Violet suffers terribly with sizzling flushes, Christopher asks Trixie to meet his daughter, and Delia’s heartache could lastly be over.”

The place do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a dwell video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Fb web page.

As CTM places it, “This Fb Reside session shall be carried out by way of video convention from Eleanor and the solid members’ properties as a result of they – identical to you – are observing strict lockdown situations. Our followers worldwide shall be ready to put their questions and feedback instantly to Eleanor and the solid throughout the dwell broadcast, and can even meet up with a recording of it on our Fb web page after the occasion!”

Who’re the friends on the subsequent aftershow?

On Wednesday eighth April 2020, we’ll be joined by Helen George (Nurse Trixie Franklin) and Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne).

How can I re-watch the first aftershow?

On the first aftershow we had some very particular friends: sequence creator, author and government producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who additionally occurs to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen mentioned: “It’s an actual pleasure to have the option to do one thing for our implausible followers round the world who – identical to us – are having to hunker down of their properties. Call the Midwife is a sequence with neighborhood at its coronary heart – and so the smartest thing we are able to all do at the moment is join collectively and keep in mind the good issues that all of us share in widespread.”

In case you missed the dwell aftershow on Wednesday 1st April, don’t despair! You may nonetheless watch a recording of it right here…

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will happen at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. However we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife followers round the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on native streaming providers together with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Fb Reside aftershow will, after all, be freely obtainable to watch on the web.

Listed below are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and dwell tweet

Wednesday 9pm – dwell Fb aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and dwell tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– dwell Fb aftershow

Australia (Word: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these instances will transfer one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and dwell tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – dwell Fb aftershow

New Zealand (Word: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these instances will transfer one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and dwell tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – dwell Fb aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and dwell tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– dwell Fb aftershow