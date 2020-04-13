How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and dwell aftershow – and you’re invited!

The third instalment of ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ will happen on Wednesday 15th April.

We’re asking followers to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected traditional episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the present’s official Fb web page the place RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths will likely be internet hosting an hour-long video dialogue of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by main members of the Call the Midwife group and solid. Visitors up to now have included sequence creator and author Heidi Thomas, Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne) and Helen George (Nurse Trixie Franklin) – watch this house for episode three!

“The solid and crew had been due to begin filming sequence 10 this week, however we had been prevented due to the lockdown,” Heidi Thomas stated forward of the CTM Unite launch. “Linking up with our followers to watch and focus on a favorite episode of the present is the good method to cheer us all up!”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

RadioTimes.com requested readers to vote for the subsequent watchalong episode – and the followers have spoken! For the third version of Call the Midwife Unite, on Wednesday 15th April, we will likely be watching sequence 2, episode 8.

We gave you three episodes to choose from, however after greater than 4,600 votes (and a close-run competitors with sequence 6 episode 4!), the sequence two finale was the winner with 51%.

In the UK, it’s accessible to watch on BBC iPlayer – extra info under for worldwide audiences!

The Call the Midwife group and followers throughout the world will likely be tweeting all through the episode utilizing the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive a few of our favorite moments and expertise the present collectively.

Right here’s the synopsis: “As Chummy and Peter put together to turn out to be dad and mom, Fred has a go to from his daughter Dolly, who additionally has a child on the method. In the meantime, Sister Bernadette faces her personal troublesome crossroads; to the delight of her buddies, notably Dr Turner, her well being disaster has handed and she’s going to quickly be free to depart the sanatorium. She should now resolve whether or not her future lies inside or outdoors the partitions of Nonnatus Home.

“Jimmy reappears, accompanied by his good-looking colleague Alec, having been tasked by the council to survey the buildings in the space. Alec appears fairly eager on Jenny, and a night out to a jazz membership sees romance blossom. As Chummy goes into labour, the winds of change are blowing by Poplar and the Nonnatus Home group should stand collectively to face the challenges of the future.”

The place do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a dwell video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Fb web page.

As CTM places it, “This Fb Dwell session will likely be carried out by way of video convention from Eleanor and the solid members’ properties as a result of they – similar to you – are observing strict lockdown circumstances. Our followers worldwide will likely be in a position to put their questions and feedback instantly to Eleanor and the solid throughout the dwell broadcast, and may meet up with a recording of it on our Fb web page after the occasion!”

Who’re the company on the subsequent aftershow?

We’ll replace this web page once we can reveal extra…

How can I re-watch the earlier aftershows?

On the first aftershow we had some very particular company: sequence creator, author and government producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who additionally occurs to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen stated: “It’s an actual pleasure to give you the option to do one thing for our unbelievable followers round the world who – similar to us – are having to hunker down of their properties. Call the Midwife is a sequence with group at its coronary heart – and so the neatest thing we are able to all do at the moment is join collectively and keep in mind the good issues that all of us share in widespread.”

When you missed the dwell aftershow on Wednesday 1st April, don’t despair! You may nonetheless watch a recording of it right here…

In week two, we watched sequence 6, episode 8.

It was the good episode for a chat with Helen George and Jenny Agutter, and they kindly agreed to join us on the aftershow. You may watch it again on Fb.

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will happen at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. However we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife followers round the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on native streaming companies together with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Fb Dwell aftershow will, in fact, be freely accessible to watch on the web.

Listed below are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and dwell tweet

Wednesday 9pm – dwell Fb aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and dwell tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– dwell Fb aftershow

Australia (Word: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these instances will transfer one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and dwell tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – dwell Fb aftershow

New Zealand (Word: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these instances will transfer one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and dwell tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – dwell Fb aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and dwell tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– dwell Fb aftershow