How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and stay aftershow – and you’re invited!

The fourth version of Call the Midwife Unite will happen on Wednesday 22nd April.

We’re asking followers to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected basic episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the present’s official Fb web page the place RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths might be internet hosting an hour-long video dialogue of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by main members of the Call the Midwife crew and forged. Company to date have included sequence creator and author Heidi Thomas, Jenny Agutter, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Laura Essential and Max Macmillan – and watch this house for this week’s visitor stars!

“The forged and crew have been due to begin filming sequence 10 this week, however we have been prevented due to the lockdown,” Heidi Thomas mentioned forward of the CTM Unite launch. “Linking up with our followers to watch and focus on a favorite episode of the present is the excellent approach to cheer us all up!”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

RadioTimes.com requested readers to vote for the subsequent watchalong episode – and the followers have spoken! For the fourth version of Call the Midwife Unite, on Wednesday 22nd April, we might be watching sequence 6, episode 5.

We gave you three episodes to decide from, however this was the runaway winner with 67% of the vote.

In the UK, it’s accessible to watch on BBC iPlayer – extra data beneath for worldwide audiences!

The Call the Midwife crew and followers throughout the world might be tweeting all through the episode utilizing the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive a few of our favorite moments and expertise the present collectively.

Right here’s the synopsis: “A distant cousin of Fred’s who has Down’s syndrome is taken in by the Buckles following the loss of life of his protecting mom, however Violet struggles to cope and Shelagh is pressured to make different preparations for his care. New recruit Valerie prepares for her first day at Nonnatus Home, and Trixie comes to the support of a pregnant girl who’s in pressing want of dental therapy to keep away from an an infection. The nurses uncover what has occurred to Sister Mary Cynthia, a revelation that has distressing penalties for Sister Monica Joan.”

The place do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a stay video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Fb web page.

As CTM places it, “This Fb Reside session might be performed by way of video convention from Eleanor and the forged members’ houses as a result of they – identical to you – are observing strict lockdown situations. Our followers worldwide might be ready to put their questions and feedback immediately to Eleanor and the forged throughout the stay broadcast, and may meet up with a recording of it on our Fb web page after the occasion!”

Who’re the visitors on the subsequent aftershow?

Watch this house!

How can I re-watch the earlier aftershows?

On the first aftershow we had some very particular visitors: sequence creator, author and govt producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who additionally occurs to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen mentioned: “It’s an actual pleasure to give you the option to do one thing for our implausible followers round the world who – identical to us – are having to hunker down of their houses. Call the Midwife is a sequence with neighborhood at its coronary heart – and so the neatest thing we are able to all do presently is join collectively and bear in mind the good issues that all of us share in frequent.”

In the event you missed the stay aftershow on Wednesday 1st April, don’t despair! You possibly can nonetheless watch a recording of it right here…

In week two, we watched sequence 6, episode 8.

It was the excellent episode for a chat with Helen George and Jenny Agutter, and they kindly agreed to join us on the aftershow. You possibly can watch it again on Fb.

Week three was a Turner household particular as we tuned in for sequence 2, episode 8.

Stephen McGann (Dr Patrick Turner) and on-screen spouse Laura Essential (Shelagh Turner) joined the present alongside their on-screen son Max Macmillan (Timothy Turner) – and it’s accessible now on Fb.

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will happen at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. However we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife followers round the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on native streaming providers together with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Fb Reside aftershow will, in fact, be freely accessible to watch on the web.

Listed here are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 9pm – stay Fb aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– stay Fb aftershow

Australia (Observe: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these occasions will transfer one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and stay tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – stay Fb aftershow

New Zealand (Observe: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these occasions will transfer one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and stay tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – stay Fb aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– stay Fb aftershow