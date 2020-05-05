How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and aftershow – and you’re invited!

The sixth and last version of Call the Midwife Unite will happen on Wednesday sixth Could.

We’re asking followers to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected traditional episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the present’s official Fb web page the place RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths might be internet hosting an hour-long video dialogue of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by key members of the Call the Midwife staff and forged. Company to this point have included lead actors Jenny Agutter, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Laura Predominant, Max Macmillan, Jennifer Kirby, Leonie Elliott, Annabelle Apsion and Cliff Parisi, in addition to collection creator/author Heidi Thomas and govt producer Dame Pippa Harris.

And for week six, we now have a bumper version: our particular company are Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda) and collection producer Annie Tricklebank.

“The forged and crew have been due to begin filming collection 10 this week, however we have been prevented due to the lockdown,” Heidi Thomas mentioned forward of the CTM Unite launch. “Linking up with our followers to watch and talk about a favorite episode of the present is the excellent approach to cheer us all up!”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

RadioTimes.com requested readers to vote for the subsequent watchalong episode – and the followers have spoken!

We gave you three episodes to select between, and this week there was a transparent winner: collection 8, episode 8, which picked up 51% of the vote.

In the UK, it’s obtainable to watch on BBC iPlayer – extra info under for worldwide audiences!

The Call the Midwife staff and followers throughout the world might be tweeting all through the episode utilizing the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive a few of our favorite moments and expertise the present collectively.

Right here’s the synopsis: “Shelagh organises a ballroom dance to increase cash for the maternity house, in the hope of taking her thoughts off Could’s impending adoption. A terminally in poor health affected person laments that she is not going to get the likelihood to dance one final time, however Sister Hilda is set to make certain she does. Fred suffers an embarrassing situation, and can’t carry himself to see Dr Turner, whereas Nurse Crane is discharged from hospital and tries to play matchmaker between Sgt Woolf and Miss Higgins. Valerie and Trixie are known as to testify in a court docket case.”

The place do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Fb web page. You can too watch it afterwards as a recording.

In earlier weeks, we’ve taken questions from followers all through the stay aftershow – however after experiencing some technical difficulties (thanks for bearing with us!) we’ve determined to change issues up and pre-record the hour-long present. Nonetheless, you may nonetheless put your questions to our Call the Midwife company by sending them over upfront!

Share your query on Twitter with the hashtag #CalltheMidwifeUnite, or tweet @eleanor_bg by the finish of Tuesday. Or you may head over to the Call the Midwife Fb web page to go away a remark there – we’ll be protecting an eye fixed out!

Who’re the company on the subsequent aftershow?

CONFIRMED: this time we’ll have 4 company! Becoming a member of us for the subsequent aftershow are Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda) and collection producer Annie Tricklebank.

NEWS! FOUR #CallTheMidwife staff members to seem in our last #CallTheMidwifeUnite aftershow chat on Wednesday sixth Could!! #RTWatch @RadioTimes FULL STORY: https://t.co/lziWAmg4RM pic.twitter.com/GjObgoy2qH — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) Could 4, 2020

How can I re-watch the earlier aftershows?

On the first aftershow, after watching collection 5 episode 1, we had some very particular company: collection creator, author and govt producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who additionally occurs to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen mentioned: “It’s an actual pleasure to have the opportunity to do one thing for our implausible followers round the world who – identical to us – are having to hunker down of their houses. Call the Midwife is a collection with group at its coronary heart – and so the smartest thing we are able to all do right now is join collectively and bear in mind the good issues that all of us share in frequent.”

Week one

In the event you missed the stay aftershow on Wednesday 1st April, don’t despair! You may nonetheless watch a recording of it right here…

Week two

In week two, we watched collection 6, episode 8.

It was the excellent episode for a chat with Helen George and Jenny Agutter, and they kindly agreed to join us on the aftershow. You may watch it again on Fb.

Week three

Week three was a Turner household particular as we tuned in for collection 2, episode 8.

Stephen McGann (Dr Patrick Turner) and on-screen spouse Laura Predominant (Shelagh Turner) joined the present alongside their on-screen son Max Macmillan (Timothy Turner) – and it’s obtainable now on Fb.

Week 4

In week 4 we watched collection 6, episode 5.

Regardless of some technical points, we have been joined by Annabelle Apsion (Violet Buckle), Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle) and Call the Midwife’s creator, author and govt producer Heidi Thomas. You may watch it now on Fb, the place you may also discover a great video message from Daniel Laurie (Reggie).

Week 5

For the fifth version of Call the Midwife Unite, on Wednesday 29th April, we watched collection 7, episode 1. To keep away from a few of the main tech issues of the earlier week, this present was pre-recorded with particular company Jennifer Kirby (Nurse Valerie Dyer), Leonie Elliott (Nurse Lucille Anderson), and govt producer Dame Pippa Harris. The hour-long episode is accessible now on Fb.

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will happen at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. However we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife followers round the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on native streaming providers together with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Fb Reside aftershow will, in fact, be freely obtainable to watch on the web.

Listed here are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 9pm – stay Fb aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– stay Fb aftershow

Australia (Word: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these instances will transfer one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and stay tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – stay Fb aftershow

New Zealand (Word: from the second Wednesday, after the clocks change, these instances will transfer one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and stay tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – stay Fb aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– stay Fb aftershow