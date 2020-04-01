How to join Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com’s online watch party and aftershow

Call the Midwife and RadioTimes.com have teamed up for a weekly online watch party and stay aftershow – beginning on Wednesday 1st April.

We’re asking followers to join us at 8pm (UK time) and watch a specially-selected basic episode of Call the Midwife. Straight afterwards at 9pm, you’re then invited to head over to the present’s official Fb web page the place RadioTimes.com‘s Drama Editor Eleanor Bley Griffiths shall be internet hosting an hour-long video dialogue of the episode.

She’ll be joined on-screen by main members of the Call the Midwife crew and solid – beginning with collection creator and author Heidi Thomas and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann.

“I’m completely delighted to be collaborating in the first ‘Call the Midwife Unite’ chat,” Heidi says. “The solid and crew have been due to begin filming collection 10 this week, however we have been prevented due to the lockdown. Linking up with our followers to watch and talk about a favorite episode of the present is the good approach to cheer us all up!”

A present spokesperson added: “We purpose to have a good time the spirit of neighborhood and compassion that defines Call the Midwife, and which is a singular characteristic of our great household of followers worldwide.”

Which episode of Call the Midwife are we watching?

We’re beginning with season 5, episode 1. In the UK, it’s obtainable to watch on BBC iPlayer – extra info under for worldwide audiences!

The Call the Midwife crew and followers throughout the world shall be tweeting all through the episode utilizing the hashtags #CallTheMidwifeUnite and #RTWatch, as we relive a few of our favorite moments and expertise the present collectively.

Right here’s the synopsis for season 5, episode 1 – which is about in 1961 at the outbreak of the Thalidomide scandal:

“Easter approaches, and for the nuns and midwives of Nonnatus Home it’s as busy as ever as infants are born to myriad households throughout the borough. One such supply brings with it its personal set of shocks, as Patsy helps skilled mom Rhoda Mullucks give start to a child with extreme deformities, with no clear clarification. As the mom refuses to reject her new-born youngster, the father struggles to come to phrases with the harsh realities of his daughter’s issues. Help and intervention from Sister Mary Cynthia, Dr Turner and Shelagh proves invaluable as they struggle to rebuild this loving household.

“In the meantime, the new train craze has reached Poplar, led by Nonnatus’ very personal Trixie. As she begins educating a keep-fit class, she’s stunned when the workouts lead to a medical emergency for one among her group. The expertise leads her to realise that girls generally lack a primary understanding of their very own our bodies, and she goals to rectify it, one affected person at a time.”

The episode was chosen by Heidi herself. She explains: “With greater than seventy episodes behind us, selecting only one was extremely troublesome – I’ve so many favourites! However the start of Child Susan, tragically affected by the drug Thalidomide, has at all times felt so essential. It was a profoundly complicated and emotional story to movie, and but the episode additionally incorporates some very humorous materials, with Trixie and her good new sideline as a Hold Match teacher. Heartbreak, hope, and our girls in leotards – this one will at all times have a particular place in my coronary heart.”

In future weeks, RadioTimes.com shall be asking followers to vote online for which episode you most need to watch subsequent… watch this area!

The place do I watch the Call the Midwife aftershow?

At 9pm BST on Wednesday, look out for a stay video streaming on Call the Midwife’s Fb web page.

As CTM places it, “This Fb Stay session shall be carried out by way of video convention from Eleanor and the solid members’ properties as a result of they – identical to you – are observing strict lockdown situations. Our followers worldwide shall be ready to put their questions and feedback immediately to Eleanor and the solid throughout the stay broadcast, and may also meet up with a recording of it on our Fb web page after the occasion!”

On the first aftershow we have now some very particular friends: collection creator, author and govt producer Heidi Thomas – and Dr Turner actor Stephen McGann, who additionally occurs to be Heidi’s real-life husband.

Stephen says: “We’ve agreed to go in several rooms so we don’t put one another off! Hopefully the whole lot will work effective – nevertheless it’s an actual pleasure to find a way to do one thing for our implausible followers round the world who – identical to us – are having to hunker down of their properties. Call the Midwife is a collection with neighborhood at its coronary heart – and so the smartest thing we are able to all do right now is join collectively and keep in mind the good issues that all of us share in widespread.”

As for what they’ll be sporting? Stephen guarantees “a physician’s white coat, with simply my underpants on beneath” – whereas Heidi says: “The highest half shall be good – the backside half will most likely be pyjamas!”

How can I join if I’m not in the UK?

The watchalong will happen at 8pm UK time (BST), with the aftershow at 9pm. However we’d love to invite all Call the Midwife followers round the world to join in by viewing the episode on DVD or on native streaming companies together with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Plus, the Fb Stay aftershow will, in fact, be freely obtainable to watch on the web.

Listed here are the timings:

UK

Wednesday 8pm – episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 9pm – stay Fb aftershow

USA/Canada

Wednesday 3pm EDT / 2pm CDT/ 1pm MDT / 12pm PDT – episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT/ 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT– stay Fb aftershow

Australia (Observe: on following Wednesdays, after the clocks change, these occasions will transfer one hour earlier)

Sydney Time:

Thursday 2nd 6am – episode watch and stay tweet

Thursday 2nd 7am – stay Fb aftershow

New Zealand (Observe: on following Wednesdays, after the clocks change, these occasions will transfer one hour earlier)

Thursday 2nd 8am – episode watch and stay tweet

Thursday 2nd 9am – stay Fb aftershow

South Africa

Wednesday 9pm CET– episode watch and stay tweet

Wednesday 10pm CET– stay Fb aftershow