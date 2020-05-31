How to join The Breakfast Club anniversary watchalong with Ally Sheedy

Lockdown has seen a surge in watchalongs, with followers of all several types of genres, and from everywhere in the world, gathering on-line to watch their agency favourites collectively.

Now followers of John Hughes and the Brat Pack may very well be in with the prospect of becoming a member of a really particular anniversary watchalong of 1985 traditional The Breakfast Club – and one of many six predominant solid members will making a visitor look…

Learn on for the whole lot you want to find out about The Breakfast Club watchalong…

How can I watch The Breakfast Club watchalong?

Sunday seventh June marks the movie’s 35th anniversary, and to have a good time, NOWTV are providing the prospect for 50 fortunate followers to join a personal Zoom name with Ally Sheedy – who performed the unique ‘basket case’ Alison Reynolds.

Ally shall be answering questions forward of watching the movie, and once more throughout the simultaneous watchalong.

To enter, e mail your particulars and questions for Ally to [email protected] earlier than 11:59pm BST, Thursday 4th June. Full T&Cs for entry and may discovered right here.

What’s The Breakfast Club about?

The iconic movie takes place over the course of a Saturday detention, throwing collectively six excessive schoolers from very totally different cliques.

Starring Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Corridor, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy, the movie is immediately quotable, whereas the ultimate shot of rebel-without-a-cause John (Nelson) punching the air is likely one of the most memorable in film historical past.

Ally mentioned of the movie, “Once I signed-up to The Breakfast Club over 35 years in the past, no one knew how massive the film was going to be then, not to mention the enduring film it could nonetheless be all these years later.

“So, to give followers the chance to really feel part of the flicks historical past and to speak to them about what makes it so particular is one thing I’m actually wanting ahead to.”

The Breakfast Club might be streamed on NOW TV with a Sky Cinema Cross for £11.99. The cross offers you a whole bunch of latest releases, classics and blockbusters, with one thing for everybody. NOW TV is presently providing a FREE 7-day trial of the Sky Cinema Cross.