How to keep away corona as well as other seasonal diseases? Government issued guidelines

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday issued guidelines for the management of other diseases such as dengue, malaria, seasonal flu (H1N1) along with Kovid-19. The ministry said that during the monsoon and after the monsoon, high vigilance should be maintained against diseases in certain geographical areas. Bacterial co-infection also needs attention in the case of normal or severe Kovid-19 patients.

The Ministry insisted that the guidelines related to Kovid-19 and Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya and Flu, Leptospirosis etc. should be followed as per the consultation of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Also, the availability of rapid antigen test kits for Kovid-19 screening in the hospital should be ensured.

The ministry said that according to the definition of the World Health Organization, the case of Kovid-19 is probably due to high fever and cough or three or more symptoms like fever, cough, weakness, dizziness, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hallucinations etc.

The ministry said, “The definition in this case is very sensitive but not very clear. Seasonal epidemics may present as a possible fever with symptoms similar to Kovid-19. In such a situation, there can be many signs and symptoms other than fever, which makes it difficult to detect the disease. “

Dengue, malaria, seasonal flu, chikungunya, internal fever, etc. can not only cause confusion in detecting the disease but can also occur with Kovid-19 cases. In view of this, it has been said to check both Kovid-19 and seasonal influenza in the guidelines.

