How to keep your Fall Guys progress between consoles and PC by linking your Epic Games account

After crashing in 2020, Fall Guys has now become free-to-play and has introduced crossplay, thanks to which you will be able to play with your friends on PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox, but also save your progression between platforms. Of course, to do all this you will need an Epic Games account.

The process to link all your systems can be a bit confusing, so today we are going to see how you can do it step by step, so that you do not run out of one of them. the best news that come to the video game. In addition, we are also going to see what a main account is and why this is important.

How to save your progression thanks to Fall Guys crossplay

As I said before, the first thing you will need to take advantage of this new feature is to register with Epic Games. If you haven’t already, the game itself will prompt you for it when you launch it. Keep in mind that you will not only need it for crossplay, but from now on It will be mandatory to play.

In addition, you also have to keep one thing in mind, your main account. What is this? Well, the first account from which you play once you have linked your services will be the one to keep progress, while the rest will be deleted. That is, if you play more on PC, once you link everything, play a game on the computer and on no other platform to make sure you save everything.

Be that as it may, these are the steps you have to follow to link your accounts:

Go to the Epic Games website.

Login with your account.

There, click on the top right (where your name appears) and click on Bill .

. Once here, search connections in the left margin.

in the left margin. here you will see the platforms with which you can link your Epic Games account.

Once this is done, remember to play once on your main platform and you will be done. Now, to enjoy the cross game!