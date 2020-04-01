General News

How to keep your husband happy in lockdown posters condemned

April 1, 2020
The Malaysian govt’s division for ladies has apologised after it launched assortment of on-line posters telling women strategies to keep their males happy proper by way of its COVID-19 lockdown.



Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

