How to know how much money you have spent on games for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Steam in your entire life

Warning: knowing this information can lead to remorse and deep self-examination of our financial decisions.

If you’re a video game fanatic who plays on more than one platform and tends to make digital purchases, or spend a little on those sale days, you may have accumulated a good number of games and transactions throughout your life.

That information, for better or for worse, is stored in our user accounts for each service, and just as our VidaExtra mates have explained how to find out the total of your digital purchases on the PlayStation Store, we take the opportunity to tell you how to find out not only on PlayStation, but also for Nintendo, Xbox (PC and consoles), and Steam.

The good or bad news is that none of these platforms is going to count you automatically and tell you how much you have spent in total, you will have to do that with a good spreadsheet… if you feel that it is a favorable decision for your health mental.

Steam purchase history





This is one of the easiest to find and some probably have a longer list. Includes both purchases and gifts what have you done You can see the date of purchase, the currency in which you paid and the payment method used.

To do this you just have to enter the Steam website and go to the your account details. There you will find the option to go to Purchase History (you can use this link directly). Steam shows absolutely every purchase you’ve made since you’ve been using the service.

Microsoft purchase history





Everything you’ve bought from Microsoft to play on Xbox consoles or on Windows through the Microsoft Store, you will find it in the order history of your account. There even appear purchases of products not directly related to games that you have purchased in the Microsoft store (the one that is not of applications).

To access it, you must log in to your Microsoft account, find the “Order history” section and click “View request history” to be able to filter beyond the purchases made in the last 3 months.

In this panel you will be able to see your orders (digital or not) from the last 3, 6, 12 months, or absolutely all available history.

PlayStation Store purchase history





All digital purchases you’ve made on the PlayStation Digital Store are stored in your account details. To access them you have to log in, click on your profile icon and go to Account Settings.

Once there select “transaction history” in the left panel and choose a date range. Unlike the previous ones, Sony does not let you choose to see all your history with a simple button, but you will have to mark the time interval using the calendar.

Nintendo purchase history



Nintendo always offering the minimum

Perhaps to no one’s surprise, Nintendo is the one that offers the worst service in this regard. While you can go to the Nintendo website and log into your account to see your transactions, it’s not exactly clear where you’ll find them.

You must click on store menu and then, at the bottom look for the option Information about movements. There are no options here to choose time periods, nor can you view transaction details such as the payment method used. In addition to this, Nintendo limits your history to only the last two years, everything you have bought before will simply disappear.