How to know if you have been approved for unemployment through the SEPE website

Every day there are many people who are forced to apply for an unemployment benefit, commonly called unemployment, in order to have an economic source after losing their job. The The time it takes between the request and the opinion by the SEPE can be eternaland that is why there is a way to check the status of the application through the social security website to know if they have approved or rejected it before you receive the corresponding letter.





In order to carry it out, the SEPE website integrates a section to consult the corresponding files. Although for this it is necessary to have a digital certificate or be registered in the [email protected] system to be able to identify yourself.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

The steps to check the status of your unemployment

The first thing to do in these cases is to access the electronic headquarters of the State Public Employment Service. At the top you must click on Procedures and servicesfollowed by Personas.





At the moment you will see a large list of procedures that you will be able to carry out related to unemployment protection. In this case, what interests you most is to click on Consult the data and receipt of your benefit.





A page will open explaining the process you are going to start, with a series of PDF files that are simply guides for accessing and using the website. In the text you can read precisely the sentence: Through this service you can check the status of your unemployment benefit regarding your personal data, applications… In order to carry out the management, at the bottom you must click on Consult benefit.





At this time you will find two ways to identify yourself to the administration in order to access this information. so much for digital certificate, electronic ID or [email protected] and also using the mobile phone that is registered with Social Security to receive communications, using a temporary PIN code, although it is a more insecure method.





Once this is done, you shouldchoose the digital identification method in the authentication gateway What do you prefer. Whether with a digital certificate, permanent [email protected] or electronic DNI, you will be able to access it in a comfortable way.





In the last window of this tutorial, you will see a console with different tabs with information related to your features. On the left you must select requests and later in status procedures to see the status of all the unemployment applications that you have pending and in which management process they are. In the event that they are denied, they will be in the section denials.