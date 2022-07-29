How to know if you have been awarded the MEC scholarship for the 2022/2023 academic year: check its status on the ministry website

We are a few months from start the new academic year 2022/2023 at all educational levels in our country. And although we are in the middle of summer, which should mean peace of mind, the truth is that many people are thinking about whether they have been awarded the MEC 2022 scholarship after applying for it a few months ago.

Through the website of the Ministry of Education it is possible to access all the procedures that you have active at this time in order to consult the status. In this way you will quickly know if it can be close to being approved, or if, on the contrary, it has been rejected and the reason that has been generated.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Check the processing status of the Ministry’s scholarships

In order to carry out this procedure, it is important to have a digital certificate, [email protected] access or have the user registration data that was used to submit this request in the month of May. Once you have this information, you simply have to access the Electronic Office of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. In this case, different options will appear with which to comfortably access the main procedures. In order to consult the scholarships, you must click on my files.





Next you will have to use one of the authentication systems that exist. In this case it is divided into access for stakeholders and representatives (used mainly for legal guardians or managers who have carried out the procedure). And as we have mentioned before, both access is allowed with the digital identification gateway, as well as with the username and password of the electronic headquarters.





Once you have identified yourself at the headquarters, you will see all the procedures that are currently open in your name. You simply have to find the one that corresponds to your educational level, and click on litto have all the necessary data on its status.





When you have accessed the procedure you will be able to view different relevant aspects. Specifically, it highlights the date of creation, confirmation and the registration code that will be essential to check the status in the autonomous communities. And it is that depending on the competence of the administration, in the observations field they can specify a link to access the specific query portal with which to know its status with the request code.





But regardless of this, at the headquarters of the ministry you can find different states. These will vary depending on the process through which they pass, highlighting the following: