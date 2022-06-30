How to know if your PC will be able to support the next big update Windows 11: this is the key

WhyNotWin11 is a third-party program that allows you to find out if your PC is compatible with Microsoft’s Windows 11 operating system. It appeared in the year 2021 so that we could know, in detail, why Windows 11 does not is compatible with our equipment, shortly after the news and the mess of the new Windows 11 created confusion.

It has now been updated to adapt to the next big update, 22H2. The latest version includes updated processor lists.

Although the Redmond company has its own tool for this, PC Health Check, which is available again after a time out of the market, not the best when it comes to checking compatibilityaccording to ghacks.

22H2 should be the same as Windows 11

WhyNotWin11 is an open source program that Check all Windows 11 system requirements to find out if the device is compatible with the operating system.

In principle, Microsoft has not announced any changes to the system requirements, so windows 11 compatibility should be same with new version than with the previous one. But it seems that many users have been suspicious and hence the update released.

And in general, it is interesting for all those users who do not yet have Windows 11 on their computers to make the comparison directly with the big update.

How to download it





Its use is simple: You can download the program from the project’s GitHub website and then run it. The program performs the checks and sends you its conclusions in a few seconds.

The new version no longer displays a warning if running on Windows 11, as users may want to check if your device is compatible with the next update of functions.

The device is compatible if all checks pass, which is indicated by the color green. The Detection Script helps us to identify why a PC is not ready for the version of Windows 11 and directly check with the big update.

Remember that a few weeks ago Microsoft released a version of the next major Windows 11 update on theoretically unsupported computers… by mistake