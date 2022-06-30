How to know if your phone number or email has been leaked online

In the network there few data that are 100% safe. In recent years, we have seen numerous news of data leaks that have ended up published in forums, such as the controversial Facebook security breach or the Phone House leak. But in addition to these well-known leaks, there are also others of lesser magnitude that can compromise your email, password or phone number.

All this leaked information ends up spread over the network in different forums. This makes it difficult to go a little one checking if you appear on any of these lists. That is why you can find different tools to be able to do this search for you, and know if your information has been compromised.

A tool that will check if your data is compromised

With the great data leaks, these types of tools became famous that will help you to know whether you should change your passwords or not. In this case, the one we recommend is called ‘;–have i been pwned?. As we have mentioned, it has the possibility of searching for emails and telephone numbers that have been filtered.

To be able to make this query, you will simply have to access your website from a computer or mobile. On the main screen you will be able to view a text box, and you must enter email or phone on which you want to make the query.





It is quite important that in the case of an email address be entered in lower case and the phone number must have the international prefix in front. In the case of Spain it will be +34. Once you have all this information you will have to click on ***pwned?, which appears on the right.

From here the search in your database will begin. Keep in mind that it is a trusted website and that is why your data is treated with the maximum security possible. The only purpose that these data will have is to perform a search and find out if they have been filtered or not.

After a few seconds and if your data has not been leaked, a message will appear stating that no pwnage was found. But if you haven’t been so lucky, a phrase will appear in red that will say Oh, no – pwned. This will mean that some of the data you have entered has been filtered and you should be careful.





But it doesn’t stop there, as the page will tell you how many leaks has the phone number appeared in, the email. From that moment it is time to remedy it, eliminating your data from all those pages where you are using it, since anyone will have access to it in a relatively simple way.

In addition, it is also necessary to change passwords regularly in all the references that have been shown on the web. This is because only the email and phone number leak is shown, but your password could also be leaked. This way you will be a little safer while surfing the net.