How to know if your WhatsApp messages have been read even if the double blue tick is deactivated

the well-known double tick WhatsApp blue is the read receipt symbol. Or, to be more specific, that a specific message has appeared on someone’s screen or they have marked their notification as read. Whether you have actually read the message or not. And the read confirmation, as we know, can be deactivated in exchange for not seeing that of others.

However, if you have them activated and your contacts do not, despite the fact that you will not be able to know if they have read all of your messages, yes you have methods to know if you have read some of them. A good WhatsApp trick.





There are two methods to find out if people with read receipts disabled are reading our messages

Messages in group chats



The steps to follow to see from the WhatsApp desktop or web applications the readings of a message sent to a group.

Almost everyone knows that even if a person disables read receipts, they only apply to individual chats: the double tick blue keeps showing up in group chats. This way, therefore, becomes one of the methods to know if a contact has had on their screen the messages that we have sent to a WhatsApp group that we share with them.

WhatsApp has always warned that deactivating read receipts does not apply to group chats

To check who has read our messages in a group, we have several options: do it from the mobile as our colleagues from Engadget Mobile or do it from the WhatsApp applications for PC or macOS or WhatsApp Web as we now explain.

Just go to a message of your own that we have sent, pass the cursor over it and click the down arrow in the top right. A menu will open in which we will have to choose the option message info and in the panel that will open we will be able to see which are the members of the group who have read the message and which are the ones who have simply received it on their devices.

Until mid-2021, sending an audio via WhatsApp was a good trick to know if you were read: the blue tick was marked when listening to the recording. Now, however, this option is no longer available

In any case, we must be aware that they are not infallible methods and that we must respect the decision of not wanting to report on the reading or not of the messages. In addition, there are various methods to read messages without them appearing as read, as well as listening to audio, for example, so sometimes the methods described can be even more limited and no one assures us that they have not been read or vice versa.