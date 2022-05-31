How to know my Windows 11 product key

Having the product key* of our Windows 11 *always usefulbut in some cases it will simply be necessary: ​​when we face a reinstallation or when we can take advantage of the same license to install Windows on more than one computer, for example.

But this key —which will always consist of 25 characters, divided into five groups of five separated by hyphens— it is accessible in several ways, depending on how we have acquired our copy of Windows, or which application we prefer to use to consult it.





If we haven’t lost it

First, if we have purchased our copy of Windows in physical version through an authorized reseller, the key we’re looking for will be on a label or card inside the Windows 11 box.

In second place, if what we acquired was a digital copy, the product key should have reached us in the purchase confirmation email. This is the case if we acquire it on the Microsoft website, and it should be the same if we have resorted to one of the many OEM license sales platforms.

Third and last, if the Windows license was included when buying our PCthe product key should have been attached inside the box, or even affixed as a sticker to the device itself.

If we have lost…

If for any reason (oversight, in most cases) we have lost access to the labels indicated above, there is still hope as long as the copy of Windows is still installed and working on our computer. There are three applications, mainly, that we can use for this:



At the top, ProduKey. Bottom left, RedEdit. Bottom right, ShowKeyPlus. (Note: Programs will indicate the version of Windows you licensed for, even if you later upgraded to Windows 11.)

The first, the Windows Registry Editor . We execute ‘regedit’ and access the following path: “HKEY _ LOCAL _ MACHINE / SOFTWARE / Microsoft / Windows NT / CurrentVersion / SoftwareProtectionPlatform“. Once there, in the list of variables, we look for “BackupProductKeyDefault” . And she would already be.

The second application that we can resort to is ProduKey , one of NirSoft’s highly recommended portable utilities. Here are the instructions to download it (once done, it will be enough to execute it to show us the key without any additional action ). But we add an extra warning: it is It is common for our antivirus to notify us of a false positive before this and other NirSoft applications. Do not worry.

The third app is ShowKeyPlus. You can download it from its repository on GitHub, unzip it to any directory and run it. And that’s it, without antivirus warnings or anything; and, in addition, its interface is much more modern and aesthetic than the previous one.

If you are going to change hardware…

On the other hand, if we are to carry out a relevant hardware change that may cause Windows not to recognize our computer as the one on which it was originally installed (such as replacing the motherboard of the computer), we can always link our Microsoft account to the Windows 11 digital license on the device. As Microsoft explains, “this can help you re-activate Windows using the Activation troubleshooter“.

You can do it by accessing Start > Settings > System > Activation and selecting there “Activate an account”. You sign in with your Microsoft account account and password, and you also type your account password on the computer if the two aren’t connected. After adding your Microsoft account, the activation page will tell you that “Windows is activated with a digital license linked to your Microsoft account”.

After making the hardware change, you’ll need to go back to the “Activation” section of Windows settings and select the option “I recently changed the hardware on this device”. There, you will be able to link the computer to your Microsoft account again, to which you in turn have linked the Windows 11 digital license.