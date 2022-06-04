How to know the electricity consumption of your home in real time online to save on the bill this summer

Electricity is still more expensive than ever, despite the Government’s attempts to try to reduce the price of energy. For this reason, it is convenient to know how much our house consumes when, for example, we telework or have the air conditioning on, in order to be able to choose to change appliances, to change the hours of use or at least know why we are paying so much, within what depends on us, domestic consumption.

Seeing the consumption of our house in real time in kW is possible in two ways. The first is the most traditional, with physical access to our meter. The second involves the Internet. In this sense, it is necessary to know that the distributors offer from their web pages the possibility of checking our consumption in real time, as well as the power peaks reached recently, so that we can raise or lower it according to needs.

Before going deeper, It is relevant to distinguish between trading companies and distributors.. In my case, I live in the province of Seville, where the only company (since it is a monopoly) that distributes, that is, the one that offers me electricity is Endesa Distribución. Now, we manage the contract with the marketers, which, unlike the previous ones, can change depending on our tastes, such as a telephone operator.

What is the website of my distributor





The important thing is to know which is our distributor. Although there are 333 in Spain, most of the clients are divided between five large distributors. To check which one works for you if it is not one of the big ones, it is best to check it on the electricity bill. We just have to look for the CUPS code, an acronym for Universal Supply Point Code. As they start, we will be able to know which distributor we have:

Nedgia : ES0230

: ES0230 Nortegas : ES0229

: ES0229 Redexis : ES0238

: ES0238 Endesa : ES0031

: ES0031 Iberdrola : ES0021

: ES0021 Fenosa Union: ES0022

To have an approximation without consulting, you can look at the following Elekluz map.





Let’s see which are the websites of the main distributors in Spain, and whether or not they have an application for smartphones:

In them, the username and password that we have from our marketer will not be valid., although both are, for example, Endesa. Distributor websites require a generally simple registration process, but it can take up to 48 hours while they validate our data. In my case it was much faster than two days. Within that period I received an email confirming my registration and validating my DNI.

What information do I need to register on the website of each distributor

This is what each of the large distributors ask for on their websites (as far as we can access) so that those of us who are customers can register on the different websites:

Endesa Distribution : name and surnames, NIF / Passport / NIE (attach document by uploading a file), contact email, mobile and address.

: name and surnames, NIF / Passport / NIE (attach document by uploading a file), contact email, mobile and address. Iberdrola Distribution : an electricity bill (where the CUPS appears), mobile, email.

: an electricity bill (where the CUPS appears), mobile, email. Union Fenosa Distribution : name and surnames, identification document (NIF/CIF/NIE), email.

: name and surnames, identification document (NIF/CIF/NIE), email. E-Networks EDP Distribution : identification document (NIF / CIF / NIE / Passport / Resident card), CUPS code, email and mobile phone.

: identification document (NIF / CIF / NIE / Passport / Resident card), CUPS code, email and mobile phone. Viesgo Distribution: NIF and email.

See electricity consumption in real time or power peaks: this is what we can do from the websites of the distributors

Once we are registered, we can see what each website offers. In my case, I have only been able to use Endesa Distribución, but almost all the websites that I have been able to see without registering promised similar functions, and with a similar visualization of the number of data that we can know. It is necessary to mention that we have to have remotely managed meters in our house or building. This should not cause too much trouble, because according to Royal Decree 1110/2007, Order ITC 3860/2007 and IET 290/2012, the mechanical meters had to be replaced by remotely managed ones before December 31, 2018.

With websites like these we can learn to save a lot on the electricity bill, because we can do tests to detect which appliances consume more than necessary or, if we never reach our contracted power, contract a smaller amount

When you log in to a website like that of the Endesa distributor, we are presented with many optionsfrom which we can access various options regarding our contract.



Website of the Endesa distributor once we have logged in.

The one that interested me the most, to measure the electrical consumption of each household appliance, computer or gadget in the house, was the option ‘Online access to the meter‘, which allows us to know the electricity consumption in real time, or as the website says, the ‘Current Instantaneous Power’. At the time of writing this article, for example, I have been able to verify that working with this computer, a Microsoft Surface and with only the refrigerator in use (along with the router, which is always on), my current instantaneous power is 0.22 kWor what is the same, 220 watts.







Real-time consumption of a house in Madrid, measured with the UFD website.

Before, while I was cooking with the oven, with the microwave and with a ceramic hob, the power went above 100%, and the truth is that I have had cuts in that sense, Well, I only have 4 kW contracted, which in other houses where I have lived were more than enoughbut not anymore if I don’t have control by turning off appliances soon.

We can consult as many times as we want, although in my experience, if we do it many times in a row, it can lead to an error. Another option that is offered to us from that same panel is that of ‘Reconnect ICP’, very useful for when it has jumped us due to excess power.



Maximum power demanded

The second thing that interested me the most is the section on ‘Maximum power demanded‘, where you can see what is the maximum power that my house has demanded from the network in each month. As we see in the capture, in December and April we have reached almost 4 kW. This is used to decide whether to increase the power contracted in the contract, which in my case would not be necessary because it did not reach the contracted limit of 5.2 kW.



Section ‘Your consumption’, where you can see the consumption that we have had in my house for hours.

In section ‘your consumption‘, we can see the consumption of the billing period or of the dates that we choose, something that we can also generally see in applications such as that of the Endesa marketer. Even so, this section of the website is very interesting, because in addition to being able to see by days instead of weeks and months, which allows us to see how much we consume per hour, it also allows us to download all the data in .CSV format for Process them with Excel.