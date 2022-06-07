How to know what quality you are watching the content on Netflix from the app for Android TV and Chromecast

Sometimes when there are connection issues on our network, or Netflix just isn’t working as it should, the quality of the stream can be affected. Also, depending on where we run the Netflix app or web, the video quality will vary. Luckily, on PC, through the command Ctrl + Shift + Alt + D we can see the reproduction statistics to know with what codec, bitrate and resolution the content is being reproduced. On televisions, this is more convoluted, though there are a couple of easy options.

In this article, we will show you two very effective methods to open the streaming statistics of the Netflix app on televisions with Android TV or Google TV. In this way, you will know at all times at what quality the video is being displayed if you notice any problem.

As we have mentioned, on computers, it is only necessary to press a series of hot keys to see a list with all the technical information of the stream in real time. On Smart TVs, although the information is not as complete, we can see both the resolution and the bitrate of the content that is being played. Although yes, the methods that we are going to comment on below they only work for televisions with Android TVGoogle TV o Chromecast.

Connect a keyboard to the TV





Our objective to be able to see the information from the Netflix app on televisions is be able to press the F4 key. This is the necessary key to see the video statistics, one that we do not have on the usual remote control of a television with Android TV. Nevertheless, if we connect a computer Bluetooth keyboard to the television it is possible to do it.

Once you have paired the Bluetooth keyboard to the TV from the controls and devices settings, while you are playing something on Netflix, just press the F4 key and you will see both the resolution and the bitrate in real time. If we want to deactivate this information, we will have to press the key again. That easy.

From mobile phone

If you have an Android or iOS device, you also have the option to access the Android TV remote through the Google Home and Google TV apps. However, for this method it will also be necessary to use a third-party app called ‘Technical Keyboard’ from the ‘NextApp’ studio. For this very reason, we can only do it with an Android phone.



