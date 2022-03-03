How to leave your name blank on WhatsApp so that nothing appears on your profile

In WhatsApp it is enough for someone to simply add your number to their address book so that you appear in their contact list with your name and photo, and that you can also start a chat. An example of what can happen with this ease are cases such as the famous “number neighbor” that many thought was nice but others not so much.

Knowing that there are active scams that have stolen the number of at least 1 in 4 Spaniards, you may want to delete some of that data from your WhatsApp profile so that any stranger cannot see it even if they have your number. In this case, if you want to make your name blank on WhatsApp so that none appears, we will explain how to do it.

How to replace your WhatsApp profile name with a blank space





This process is very simple, you just have to use a Unicode character that is basically a white space and put that as your profile name. if you use whatsapp from desktopWhether it’s the web application or the app for Windows or macOS, all you have to do is click on your profile picture:

Once this is done, the information boxes of your profile will appear that you can edit. These are: photo, name in information. Next to the space Your name A pencil-shaped button appears that you can click to edit your name.





WhatsApp requires that you add at least one character to this space in order to validate it. You can’t just delete everything and that’s it, since the app will tell you that it can’t validate an empty name.

The solution is to paste this blank Unicode character “⠀” (select with the mouse what is inside the quotes) and use it as the profile name.





You can also search for the Unicode U + 2800 character and copy it from a website like this where different Unicode characters are listed, and simply paste it into the space of Your name in WhatsApp.

From the mobile the process is exactly the same, you just have to go to your profile settings by clicking on your photo and you can edit the name. If you do this for privacy, it would not hurt to take advantage and replace your photo with one that does not serve to identify you.